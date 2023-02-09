Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Valentine's Week 2023, Happy Teddy Day Live Updates: Romantic gift ideas, significance, best wishes and more
Valentine's Week 2023, Happy Teddy Day Live Updates: Romantic gift ideas, significance, best wishes and more

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 07:57 AM IST

Valentine's Week begins from February 7 and ends on February 14. During this time, people plan romantic gestures to sweep their partner off their feet. Follow our Live Updates for romance tips, gift ideas, significance of each day of Valentine's Week and best wishes to send to your better half.

Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Kiss Day (February 12), Hug Day (February 13) - each of these days gives an opportunity to express love to your partner in myriad ways.
ByParmita Uniyal, Krishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Valentine's Week 2023: While Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year, the week preceding the day of love, is celebrated with equal fanfare and enthusiasm by lovebirds all over the globe. Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Kiss Day (February 12), Hug Day (February 13) - each of these days gives an opportunity to express love for your partner in myriad ways. The journey of love often begins with a single rose or a heart-warming proposal that changes your entire life. Chocolates, gifts, teddy bear, and promises follow and so do the physical expression of your affection like a warm hug or a kiss. If you too believe in love and are dedicating this entire week to your beloved, you should follow our Live Updates for romance tips, gift ideas, significance of each day of Valentine's Week and best wishes to send to your better half.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 10, 2023 07:57 AM IST

    Wish your partner Happy Teddy Day with these sweet messages

    Celebrate Teddy Day with sweet messages, wishes and images. (HT Photo)
    Celebrate Teddy Day with sweet messages, wishes and images. (HT Photo)

    If you are celebrating Teddy Day with your beloved or crush, you can make it extra special by sending these sweet messages, images, greetings, and best wishes via WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms. Read more here

  • Feb 09, 2023 08:12 PM IST

    Take a trip with your Valentine, this V-Day

    Are you looking forward to a romantic trip with your beloved on the special day? We have made a list of the romantic destinations which are perfect to be experiences with your partner. Check out the list here.

  • Feb 09, 2023 08:10 PM IST

    Propose Day: It's a memefest on Twitter

    In case you are irked by musky couples and their PDA, Twitter is the pace to be to enjoy hilarious memes for the day. Check out here.

  • Feb 09, 2023 08:04 PM IST

    Gift ideas for each day of Valentine's Week

    Here's a list of the perfect gift ideas for each special day from February 7 to February 14 - this is sure to make your beloved feel extra-special. Check the pictures here.

  • Feb 09, 2023 06:41 PM IST

    Quirky V-Day ideas for couples

    This Valentine's day ditch stereotypical date choices and try these fun, affordable and quirky date ideas that are sure to turn a basic day into something extraordinary! Check out pics here

  • Feb 09, 2023 06:23 PM IST

    Valentine's Day surprises for your beloved

    Valentine's Week 2023: 5 ways to surprise your partner this Valentine's Day (Pexels)
    Valentine's Week 2023: 5 ways to surprise your partner this Valentine's Day (Pexels)

    If you have been spending the past few Valentine's Days in exactly the same fashion, it's high time to change the settings and delve into the unknown. Here are 5 ways to surprise your beloved this Valentine's Day. Read more

  • Feb 09, 2023 05:36 PM IST

    Chocolate Day 2023: Unique gift ideas for your beloved

    Chocolate Day 2023: Unique gift ideas for your beloved
    Chocolate Day 2023: Unique gift ideas for your beloved

    From chocolate bouquet to chocolate cocktail, here are some gifts and interesting activities you can plan for your partner. Read more here.

  • Feb 09, 2023 04:58 PM IST

    Valentine's Week 2023: How singles can celebrate

    Go on a solo trip on enjoy the day with your friends (Shutterstock)
    Go on a solo trip on enjoy the day with your friends (Shutterstock)

    Being in love with yourself can be the best feeling in the world. There are many ways singles can celebrate Valentine’s Day from taking a road trip with friends to rediscovering self-love in a solo trip. Read more here

  • Feb 09, 2023 04:25 PM IST

    Chocolate Day recipes that will melt your heart

    Happy Chocolate Day 2023
    Happy Chocolate Day 2023

    From classic chocolate cake and fudgy brownies to more creative recipes like chocolate fondue and truffles, celebrate Chocolate Day with your partner with these mouth-watering chocolate treats. Click here for recipes

  • Feb 09, 2023 03:57 PM IST

    Chocolate Day 2023: Best wishes, messages to share with your loved one 

    Wish your lover Happy Chocolate Day with these special messages and images. (HT Photo)
    Wish your lover Happy Chocolate Day with these special messages and images. (HT Photo)

    If you are planning to surprise your special someone on Chocolate Day, you can make it extra special with a sweet message. Here are some best wishes, messages, greetings and images that you can share with your partner or crush on Chocolate Day via Facebook, WhatsApp or any other social media platform. Click here

  • Feb 09, 2023 03:25 PM IST

    All about Chocolate Date (February 9)

    After Rose Day (February 7) and Propose Day (February 8), it is time to celebrate Chocolate Day today (February 9). It is celebrated on the third day of the Valentine's Week and as the name suggests, lovers pamper each other with loads of chocolates. Those who do not like the taste of cocoa can be gifted chocolate-themed accessories or any gift in chocolate colour. Want to know about the history and significance of the day? Click here

