Priyanka Chopra flew Michelin-star chefs from London's Gymkhana to Los Angeles for her Diwali party

When you are Priyanka Chopra, and you are living thousands of kilometres away from home during Diwali, a takeaway container just isn't going to cut it. For her annual Diwali party in Los Angeles, she didn't just order catering. She flew an entire Michelin-star kitchen across the Atlantic. Also read | Priyanka Chopra hosts Diwali party at Los Angeles home in burgundy-and-gold strapless gown that merges Indian craft with Hollywood glamour

In a November 10 Instagram video she posted, the actor shared that chefs from London's two-Michelin-star Gymkhana landed in LA and cooked until 2 am to pull off what might just be the most extra — and most delicious — Diwali dinner.

She turned her house into a whole vibe Priyanka and her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, opened up their LA home for a starry night that felt less like a party and more like a fairytale. Guests, including actors Triptii Dimri and Sanya Malhotra, walked into a space that looked straight out of a palace. Think hundreds of glowing white candles lining the floors, marigold garlands cascading down the walls. Inside, ornate brass-and-gold lanterns hung from the ceiling, casting a golden glow over polished tiles and a very grand staircase. It was romantic, and regal.

Priyanka herself was a whole vibe in a burgundy-and-gold gown featuring intricate embroidery, off-the-shoulder straps, tassel details, and a dramatic corset-style lace-up back. She finished it with a neat bun wrapped in fresh white gajra, a classic maang tika, and statement earrings. Nick matched her perfectly in a crisp cream kurta-pyjama, paired with an embroidered sleeveless jacket.

And then there was Malti Marie. Their daughter stole the show in a silver-and-white metallic lehenga with a backless top, long sheer dupatta, and tiny white hair bows. Before she changed into her festive look, she was spotted in a blue and white Cinderella dress, cutely saying, "I love the kitchen!" as Priyanka carried her through the prep. Also read | Sanya Malhotra ditches traditional lehenga for bold black and gold co-ord set by Masaba Gupta at Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party in LA