Health expert shares tips and fitness benefits of pre-workout meal

Health enthusiasts always have a fitness destination in mind and to help your body recover after a high-intensity workout, the right combination of nutrients provided by your pre-workout food comes handy. Whether it is to build muscle, lose weight, maintain body mass, or stay motivated and feel lively throughout the day, pre-workout meals always help as the purpose of a pre-workout meal is to fuel your activity and give your body what it needs to perform at its peak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rohit Mohan Pugalia, Co-Founder of The Rooted Co, shared, “Optimal nutrition intake helps maximise performance. Not only that but it also minimises the risk of muscle damage. Fuelling your body with the right mix of nutrients provides you the energy you need to keep you going throughout your session. When there is too much glucose in the body, it gets stored as glycogen in the muscles or liver.”

Pointing out at the studies which have consistently shown that carbs can increase glycogen stores, he highlighted that glycogen serves as a form of energy storage and your muscles use the glycogen from carbs for fuel. It is your muscles’ primary source of energy for high-intensity workouts which is why the right carbs are vital to get the most from your workout sessions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit Mohan Pugalia revealed, “Granola and muesli contain clean carbs to ensure your pre-workout bowls put you on the right path towards your fitness goals. The benefits of eating protein in your pre-workout meals include muscle growth, faster recovery and increased strength. Protein and amino acids are essential for various bodily functions, including the building, maintenance and repair of muscle fibres.”

He advised eating a meal that contains a significant amount of lean protein before exercising to help improve performance significantly. He said, “Lucky for you, a bowl full of roasted muesli is protein-packed and high in Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids. It is also rich in potassium which helps prevent any muscle cramping. Keep in mind that the sooner you eat before your workout, the smaller and simpler the meal should be. Eating a heavy meal can cause you to feel lethargic and too little can make you feel giddy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suggesting that if you prefer eating 30-60 minutes prior to your workout, choose foods that are simple to digest, Rohit Mohan Pugalia asserted that a bowl of pre-workout food will boost your performance and keep your fitness goals on track. He insisted, “Eating before workout is vital if you are to smash your fitness goals because it provides the strength and stamina for short, high-intensity workouts and long or moderate low-intensity sessions. They can help you to perform better and even recover faster, therefore having a notable impact on your results.”

Fuelling your body with nutritious pre-workout meals is needed when you work out regularly because exercise uses a lot of energy. When you exercise on an empty stomach, you may burn valuable energy sources and have less stamina while low blood sugar levels may also leave you feeling lightheaded, nauseous or shaky and another possibility is that your body will adjust to continually using fat reserves for energy and start to store more fat than usual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}