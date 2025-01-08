75 Hard is the viral wellness challenge everyone’s talking about. Is it right for you?

As we stride into the new year, fitness resolutions are swirling and one wellness challenge seems to have gripped social media’s imagination: 75 Hard. If your feed has not been inundated with posts about it yet, brace yourself—it is having a moment but is it right for you? Let’s explore. Can you handle 75 Hard? The Internet’s toughest New Year’s challenge explained.(Image by Lau Navas)

What is 75 Hard?

Contrary to what the name might suggest, 75 Hard is not a fitness challenge—at least not according to its creator, Andy Frisella. Described as a “transformative mental toughness programme,” it claims to build resilience, discipline and focus over 75 days of strict daily tasks.

Here’s what’s involved:

Follow a healthy diet (with no cheat meals or alcohol). Complete two 45-minute workouts daily, one of which must be outdoors. Drink 3.5 litres of water. Read 10 pages of a nonfiction book (self-improvement preferred). Take a daily progress photo.

Sounds intense? That’s the point. Frisella promises results for those who commit but the rigidity of the programme has left some questioning its feasibility—especially for people juggling jobs, families, or simply life.

The backlash: Is it too extreme?

While the challenge has its loyal followers (and a viral presence on TikTok), it is not without criticism. NHS GP Sam Whiteman, speaking to the BBC, noted that 75 Hard has not been studied in clinical settings, leaving its benefits compared to simpler fitness regimes, like hitting the gym three times a week, largely unverified.

“Getting people to be more active is always a good idea,” Dr Whiteman acknowledged but he added that extreme programmes like this can be intimidating for many and may discourage participation altogether.

The softer side of 75 Hard

Not everyone is ready to dive headfirst into the discipline of 75 Hard, and that’s perfectly fine. Enter: 75 Medium and 75 Soft, social media’s gentler adaptations of the programme.

These variations offer a more balanced approach:

One workout a day, with flexibility on intensity.

Allowing the occasional treat or glass of wine.

Incorporating rest days to prevent burnout.

Reading books you genuinely enjoy—yes, even fiction!

By tweaking the rules, these alternatives encourage consistency and progress without overwhelming beginners or those with demanding schedules.

Finding what works for you

While challenges like 75 Hard can inspire some, it is important to tailor your goals to your lifestyle. Sustainable changes—whether it is committing to regular workouts, eating more mindfully, or carving out time for reading—often have a greater impact than rigid all-or-nothing approaches.

For those curious about starting their own wellness journey, resources like the NHS Live Well website provide practical, evidence-based guidance on fitness, diet and mental health. It may not go viral, but it is a reliable foundation for meaningful change.

If 75 Hard feels unattainable, don’t sweat it as you are not alone and there are countless ways to embrace self-improvement without going to extremes. Start with small, manageable steps—and remember, transformation does not have to be hard to be impactful.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.