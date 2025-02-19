Addressing intimacy issues for better fertility outcomes: 5 tips to strengthen your relationship and conceive

In today’s fast-paced world, intimacy issues are becoming increasingly common, affecting not just emotional well-being but also a couple’s ability to conceive. Stress, lifestyle habits and medical conditions all play a role in shaping a couple’s fertility journey. 5 proven ways to reignite intimacy and improve fertility.(Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sneha Sathe, Clinical Director and Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai, recommended some steps that can help:

1. Open communication –

Open communication is needed to be initimate.(Pexels)

Have honest conversations with your partner about your emotions, expectations, and concerns.

2. Prioritise quality time –

Spend quality time together: Intimacy often requires time and attention. Set aside regular time to spend with your partner, whether it's a weekly date night, a weekend getaway, or simply a few hours of uninterrupted time together. Use this time to connect, engage in activities you both enjoy, and get to know each other on a deeper level.(Unsplash)

Make time for meaningful connection beyond just discussing fertility. Engaging in shared activities can help rebuild emotional closeness.

3. Manage stress –

Practices like yoga, meditation, and deep breathing exercises can help lower stress and improve overall well-being.

4. Seek professional help –

If intimacy issues persist, consider talking to a counselor, therapist, or fertility specialist who can provide guidance and support.

5. Adopt a healthy lifestyle –

Eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding harmful habits can boost both intimacy and fertility.

Dr Sneha Sathe concluded, “A supportive, loving relationship creates the ideal foundation for parenthood—both emotionally and physically. If intimacy struggles are affecting your journey to conception, do not hesitate to seek support. Your fertility journey is not just about medical treatments; it is also about nurturing the relationship that will welcome a new life into the world.”

Intimacy issues can have a profound impact on fertility but they are not insurmountable. Recognising the challenges and taking proactive steps can help couples strengthen their bond and improve their chances of conception.

When intimacy struggles go unaddressed, they can create emotional and physical barriers that make conception more difficult. If intimacy struggles are affecting your relationship and fertility, it is important to address them early.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.