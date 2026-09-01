Always looking for a sweet treat after dinner? Fitness coach Eric Roberts shares 3 reasons for late-night sugar cravings

Eric Roberts, a fitness coach with eight years of experience who has trained more than 25,000 clients, is breaking down why those late-night sweet cravings can hit every night after dinner, leaving you tempted to devour a big bowl of ice cream. In an Instagram video shared on August 31, the fitness coach explains, “If you always crave something sweet at night, it's because you're not eating enough of these three foods during the day.”

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It’s the same scene every night: it's 11 pm, dinner is done, but somehow your sweet tooth is just getting started. Before you know it, your brain is tempting you to dig into that tub of ice cream waiting in the fridge. Late-night snacking can make it harder to stick to your health goals, so what’s really driving these cravings – and how can you curb them?

Protein Skipping protein throughout the day or falling short of your daily requirement before bedtime may leave you craving for more calorie-dense foods at night. Protein helps regulate blood glucose and promotes satiety, keeping you fuller for longer. Eric highlights, “By the time you eat dinner, you should have already eaten at least 70 g of protein.” When protein intake is too low, the body may seek additional calories to meet its energy needs.

Fibre While protein often gets the spotlight, fibre is another essential nutrient that is frequently overlooked. In fact, many people struggle to meet even half of their daily fibre needs. Fibre also slows glucose absorption and adds bulk to meals, helping promote fullness. Eric notes, “By the time you eat dinner, you should have already eaten at least 15 g of fibre.” Including fibre-rich foods such as vegetables, fresh fruits, beans, whole grains, lentils, nuts and seeds can help bridge the gap.

Hydration Dehydration is another common factor that can leave your brain searching for a quick energy fix. Thirst can sometimes be mistaken for hunger, while inadequate hydration may also leave you feeling fatigued and affect the body’s ability to generate energy. This can fuel cravings for sugary or salty foods. The fitness coach stresses, “Number three isn't really a food, but it's drinking enough water. By the time you eat dinner, you should have already drunk at least 60 oz of water.”

Healthy options to satisfy cravings If you’ve been eating well throughout the day and meeting your daily protein, fibre and hydration needs but still find yourself craving something sweet after dinner, don’t worry. Sometimes, the best way to curb a craving is to satisfy it – just choose a more nourishing option instead of reaching for a highly processed snack loaded with added sugar and less desirable ingredients.

Coach Eric recommends, “If you do all of this and still want something sweet, try something like dark chocolate, Greek yogurt with berries, or the best low calorie dessert of all time, a low-calorie high-protein ice cream.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Eric Roberts is a Northern Virginia-based fitness coach and the founder of fitness platform ericrobertsfitness.com which focuses on strength training, fat loss and performance. Certified by ISSA in Personal Training and Fitness Nutrition, and holding a Precision Nutrition (PN1) certification, he advocates a practical, research-backed approach to fitness.