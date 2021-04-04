Bhagyashree nails jaw-dropping warrior pose on mirror, flexible core workout

While we are nursing our sore backs from slouching before our digital screens all day, Bhagyashree at 52 is making jaws drop with her flexible exercise moves. We believe there are no bones in her body or that her balance is too surreal and you will back our claims too if you saw her latest fitness videos.

The Bollywood actor is also a fitness addict and nutritionist who keeps encouraging fans towards a healthier lifestyle with her regular motivation and this weekend was no different. In one of her recent videos on Instagram, the diva was featured donning a red spaghetti top teamed with a pair of black tights and hair pulled back in a ponytail to ace the athleisure look as she exercised before a huge mirror.

Placing her feet in parallel positions to each other, Bhagyashree balanced herself on her hands and later held all her body weight on just one hand while raising the other perpendicular to it as she nailed Yoga’s warrior pose or Virabhadrasana on the mirror. She captioned the jaw-dropping video, “Double trouble!! Warrior pose on the mirror! (sic).”

Benefits:

Virabhadrasana or the Warrior Pose II energises tired limbs and opens up your chest and lungs apart from stretching your hips, groins and shoulders and improving stability and balance. It also stimulates your abdominal organs.

In another video, Bhagyashree was donning an all black sporty look with hair braided as she knelt on her Yoga mat, folded her arms so as not to reach out for support and effortlessly bent to make a 45 degrees angle with her legs straight. She captioned the video, “#saturdayshenanigans Work those quads ! Amp up your core ! Burn that booty ! (sic).”

Benefits:

Kneeling back bends improve posture and strengthen your back to alleviate back pain. It opens up the shoulders and chest to make you breathe better, stimulates the heart chakra, keeps the brain and heart healthy and stretches the hip flexors.

