Bridal Yoga: 5 exercises for brides to release tension, get vibrant personality

It is that time of the year when wedding preparations are going on in full spring but if you are the bride-to-be, we totally understand the preparation stress, hectic wedding planning and continuous movement to get things done draining your energies before the excitement and enjoyment reaches you. This is why Yoga is important to work wonders in not just calming your anxiety but also preventing the overall strain from taking a toll on you.

According to Advait Yogbhushan, Founder of Himalayan Yogi Institutes, Sacred Science Teacher, “A bride aims to look her best with clothing choices and makeup aesthetics. Preparing herself with Yogic practice will only enhance her appearance on the special day. Yoga has the ability to provide anyone with the finest conditions of body and mind.”

He added, “The stiffness and misalignment of Fascia causes problems like hip fat, double chin, lower abdomen fat and saggy chest. The correct yogic practices bring fascia in its natural state and releases collected tension in the body. The practice of these Yoga asanas will not only make you feel good, but make you look great by lifting up your body and spirit.”

As wedding season kicks off in high spirits, here are 5 Yoga asana for brides or brides-to-be to feel good, look great, lift up body and spirit, bring back alignment in the fascia, release tension from body and provide a vibrant personality.

1. Garudasana or Eagle Pose

Garudasana or Eagle Pose(Twitter/chakrasbydidi)

It is a standing and balancing asana in which one leg is crossed over the other in the standing position, while the opposite arm is crossed over the other arm.

Method: Stand straight. Then slightly bend your knees and while balancing on your right foot, lift your left foot up and cross your left thigh over your right. Then try and move your left foot further and hook it behind the lower right calf.

For the next step, stretch your arms forward, parallel to the floor. Then bring your right arm above your left and bend them perpendicularly while pointing upwards. Keep your right elbow over your left and make sure that the back of your hands are facing each other.

Benefits: This asana helps to build strength, concentration and resilience. It is also a great stretch for thighs, hips, shoulders and upper back and strengthens and stretches the ankles and calves.

2. Virabhadrasana or Warrior Pose:

Fitness freak Malaika Arora nails Virabhadrasana or Yoga’s Warrior Pose 2 by the poolside(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)

Method: Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart. Place your right foot at 90 degrees angle with the toes pointing out while keeping your left foot at 45 degrees angle. Bring your hands at shoulder level and keep them parallel to ground.

Bend your right knee and look towards your right hand. Keep your hip-square and right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds, then release the posture.

Benefits: Virabhadrasana or the Warrior Pose 2 energies tired limbs and opens up your chest and lungs apart from stretching your hips, groins and shoulders and improving stability and balance. It also stimulates your abdominal organs.

3. Shirshasana/Sirasana/Salamba Shirshasana or headstand:

Shirshasana or headstand(Photo by Paola Munzi on Unsplash)

Method:

Get down on your palms and knees. Place the top of the head on the mat. Next, place your palms on the mat such that your arms are bent 90-degrees with your elbows directly over the wrist.

Lift your knees and walk your feet towards your palms. First lift your right leg up and align it with your upper body. Balance and lift your left leg up. Point your toes towards the ceiling. Hold for 20-30 seconds.

Benefits:

Yoga headstand is also called Salamba Shirshasana or just Shirshasana which is good for stimulating and providing refreshed blood to various endocrine glands for improving the body’s overall functionality. It also strengthens one’s core along with increasing upper body strength and stamina.

Precaution:

Headstand is not advised during menstruation or in cases of high blood pressure, hiatal hernia, heart palpitations or glaucoma. Though nicknamed “king” of all the asanas, Yoga headstand is most often reported as the cause of an injury hence, should be practised after gaining much balance.

4. Urdhava mukha Bharadwaj/Bharadvajasana or Bharadvaja's twist

Bharadvajasana or Bharadvaja's twist(Twitter/aycyoga)

Method: It is a sitting twisting posture where knees are bent in the sitting position and the foot of one leg is kept on the other leg’s thigh, the opposite hand grabs the feet from behind.

Benefits: This asana massages the abdominal organs and is great for any lower back issues.

5. Matsyasana or the Fish Pose

Matsyasana or the Fish Pose of Yoga(Twitter/SleepNuvanna)

Method: Lie down on your back with legs straight on the floor and hands beside the thighs. Keep your palms near the shoulders and your fingers pointing towards them. Inhale, press your palms on the floor, lift your shoulders and head up and drop the top of the head on the floor.

Arch your back while keeping your hands up in namaskar mudra. Lift both of your legs at 45 degrees angle. Hold the posture for 10 seconds and release.

Benefits: This exercise has multiple benefits. From stretching the chest, abs, hip flexors and neck to stimulating two important areas of the body. First is the throat chakra which relates to communication and self-expression and second is the crown chakra, on the top of your head, which is tied to wisdom and knowledge.

Precautions: Avoid this pose if you have a neck or back injury or even if you have a headache.

