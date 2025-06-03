Can your daily coffee help you age better? New study reveals surprising benefits for women

If you're someone who can't start the day without a cup of coffee, you're not alone – here's some good news to make your coffee breaks even more guilt-free. A recent study suggests that women who drink coffee daily might actually age better, with benefits that go beyond just waking up. (Also read: Do you drink coffee first thing in the morning? Dietitian explains if it’s healthy or harmful ) New research shows daily coffee consumption benefits women's ageing process. (Shutterstock)

Coffee's unique role in healthy ageing

Women who drink three small cups of caffeinated coffee daily in middle age may stay mentally sharp and physically strong as they age, says a new study. Unlike tea or decaf, only regular coffee showed these benefits. In fact, colas were linked to poorer ageing outcomes. Study author Dr Sara Mahdavi said this is the first research study to assess coffee's long-term impact across multiple aspects of ageing, and the results suggest that your daily brew might help you age better.

The study suggests that daily coffee drinkers, particularly women, may experience better ageing outcomes.(Unsplash)

Dr. Sara Mahdavi, a post-doctoral fellow at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and adjunct professor at the University of Toronto, shared more insights from the study, saying, "Moderate coffee intake may offer some protective benefits when combined with other healthy behaviours such as regular exercise, a healthy diet, and avoiding smoking."

She added, "While this study adds to existing evidence that links coffee with healthy ageing, the benefits from coffee alone are modest and should be viewed in the context of an overall healthy lifestyle." The researchers also noted that generally, up to two cups of coffee per day are considered safe and potentially beneficial. Drinking more may have added advantages for some, but it could also pose health concerns for others, depending on individual tolerance and health conditions.

Personalised nutrition and future research

Dr. Mahdavi and her team have previously shown that genetics can affect how caffeine impacts health, meaning that more caffeine isn't necessarily better, especially for individuals with low caffeine tolerance or certain genetic traits.

Moving forward, the researchers plan to explore how specific bioactive compounds in coffee interact with genetic and metabolic markers of ageing, particularly in women. They believe that uncovering these connections could help pave the way for personalised nutrition strategies aimed at promoting healthy ageing. Dr. Mahdavi presented these new findings at the annual American Society for Nutrition meeting held in Orlando, Florida.