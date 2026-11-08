Cancer risk reduction: Oncologist explains why healthy eating is not enough, shares what else matters
A balanced diet may support cancer risk reduction, but it is not enough on its own.
Worries about cancer and cancer-related deaths are prompting people to adopt healthier lifestyles to lower their risk. Diet is one of the factors that influence cancer occurrence. But can eating healthily reduce cancer risk?
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Eating balanced meals, adding more vegetables and cutting back on processed foods may feel like substantial steps towards protecting your health. Healthy eating is only one part of reducing cancer risk. Cancer prevention requires a well-rounded approach.
Dr Janki Choudhary, consultant in medical oncology at American Oncology Institute, Gurugram, weighed in on whether healthy eating is enough to reduce cancer risk and what other factors you need to consider.
Why is healthy eating alone not enough?
Eating well counts, but you cannot rely on it alone. Dr Choudhary emphasised that lowering cancer risk involves several measures working together.
“While eating well is undoubtedly important, true cancer prevention encompasses a multifaceted approach that includes maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, limiting alcohol consumption, avoiding tobacco and excessive sun exposure, managing stress effectively, and participating in appropriate health screenings,” she said. “Getting vaccinated against cancer-linked viruses like HPV and Hepatitis is also important.”
You also need to pay attention to your daily habits. Avoid tobacco, stay active and discuss appropriate vaccinations and screening with your doctor. These measures can lower your risk, but they do not guarantee that you will never develop cancer.
Why do people overlook risk factors?
The oncologist shared that healthy habits can sometimes create a false sense of security, leading people to believe they have become ‘immune’ to cancer. So, then they may overlook symptoms or skip recommended screenings.
She also highlighted another misconception: “People often rely on a single routine checkup, mistakenly thinking it clears them of all cancer types.”
General health check and cancer screening are not interchangeable. Moreover, conflicting information online about which foods may increase or reduce cancer risk can add to the confusion, leaving people uncertain about what to prioritise.
The oncologist noted, "The information overload, combined with the invisibility of prevention benefits, makes it easy to deprioritise these efforts in daily life. Many ignore manageable drivers like HPV, Hepatitis, or H. pylori bacteria because they cause no immediate pain. People make it not a big issue till it becomes a part of a major life concern."
Common cancer prevention mistakes to watch for
Here are some of the common mistakes the oncologist listed:
- Remaining sedentary despite overwhelming evidence that exercise protects against cancer independent of diet.
- Dismissing family history and genetic risk, missing opportunities for enhanced surveillance and early intervention.
- Underestimating alcohol consumption's direct link to multiple cancer types.
- Failing to address chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity that substantially increase cancer vulnerability.
- Neglecting regular skin self-examinations and sun protection, underestimating melanoma risk.
- Overlooking stress management, which significantly impacts immune function and overall health.
When individuals adopt a holistic approach integrating all these elements, they dramatically reduce their cancer risk.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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