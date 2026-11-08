Cancer risk reduction: Oncologist explains why healthy eating is not enough, shares what else matters

Worries about cancer and cancer-related deaths are prompting people to adopt healthier lifestyles to lower their risk. Diet is one of the factors that influence cancer occurrence. But can eating healthily reduce cancer risk?

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Eating balanced meals, adding more vegetables and cutting back on processed foods may feel like substantial steps towards protecting your health. Healthy eating is only one part of reducing cancer risk. Cancer prevention requires a well-rounded approach.

Dr Janki Choudhary, consultant in medical oncology at American Oncology Institute, Gurugram, weighed in on whether healthy eating is enough to reduce cancer risk and what other factors you need to consider.

Why is healthy eating alone not enough? Eating well counts, but you cannot rely on it alone. Dr Choudhary emphasised that lowering cancer risk involves several measures working together.

“While eating well is undoubtedly important, true cancer prevention encompasses a multifaceted approach that includes maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, limiting alcohol consumption, avoiding tobacco and excessive sun exposure, managing stress effectively, and participating in appropriate health screenings,” she said. “Getting vaccinated against cancer-linked viruses like HPV and Hepatitis is also important.”

You also need to pay attention to your daily habits. Avoid tobacco, stay active and discuss appropriate vaccinations and screening with your doctor. These measures can lower your risk, but they do not guarantee that you will never develop cancer.