Chennai delivery agent shares diet and fitness secrets for 'natural' ripped physique: 'Don't take steroids, supplements'

In an era of meticulously tracked macros and expensive pre-workout powders, a Chennai courier delivery professional is capturing the internet's attention with a refreshing, back-to-basics approach to fitness. Also read | Chennai construction worker builds ripped abs with carbs and 5-day gym: No idli-dosa diet to white rice in all 3 meals A Chennai delivery agent advocates for a natural fitness approach, warning against steroids and processed foods. (Instagram/ fit.blog.by.jc)

The delivery agent – whose impressive physique was highlighted by content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan in an April 8 Instagram video – is proving that consistency and home-cooked meals can rival any high-end gym transformation.

The grind behind the muscular build While his current job involves navigating the busy streets of Chennai, the foundation of his fitness was built through rigorous, coached training. Reflecting on his fitness journey, the delivery agent credited his mentor for pushing him to his limits: "I had a coach, Saravanan Master, who paid my gym fees and taught me how to work out. He made me do shoulder workouts till I cried."

Though he has since stepped away from formal gym sessions to focus on his career, the physical demands of his job — combined with that early discipline — have maintained his athletic build. "I discontinued formal gym training after I took up a courier job," he explained.

The 'no-diet' diet Perhaps most surprising is the delivery agent's lack of a restrictive eating plan. Instead of protein shakes and weighed meals, he relies on traditional South Indian staples and high-protein home cooking.

His daily routine includes:

⦿ Morning: Traditional 'tiffin' (typically idli, dosa, or vada) or porridge.

⦿ Lunch: A hearty serving of homemade beef stew, which he identifies as the 'primary source' of his fitness.

⦿ Daily essentials: High fruit intake and a consistent source of animal protein.

He added, “Regular homemade food. No diet. I don't have a meal without a non-veg source.” Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’