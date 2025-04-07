Cut heart disease by 16%? This diet trend can help you live longer and slim down

Plant-based meats are not just a niche product for vegetarians and vegans anymore; they are radically changing in how we think about food. In other words, plant-based diets are more than just a trend; they are a powerful tool for improving your health. Experts claim that these diets can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers since they are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals. This diet trend could slash inflammation, boost heart health and fight chronic diseases.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Navneet Deora, PhD in Food Technology at Blue Tribe Foods, shared, “As someone who's heavily invested in food, I've seen first hand how plant-based meats are changing diets, which offers a permanent and health oriented alternative for animal meat. Their benefits are out of being a mania. They are a science based response to increase heart health, support weight loss and meet global food challenges.”

He elaborated -

Heart health:

Perhaps the main advantage of plant based meat is their beneficial effect on heart health. Unlike most traditional meat products, plant -based alternatives usually contain legumes such as peas, soy and lentils, and therefore naturally less without negative fat and cholesterol. Some research also indicates that replacement of plant based foods for animal prone food reduces LDL (poor) cholesterol levels, reduces blood pressure level and reduces the risk of heart disease. Most plant-based meats are also rich in omega -3 fatty acids and fiber -friendly nutrients, combining the benefits.

Shifting to plant-based meat for eight weeks or less can lower cholesterol levels.(Pexels)

Weight handling:

Plant-based meat is also a great help in weight loss and weight management. They are smaller in calories and saturated fat than animal meat, making them a better alternative for those who want to lose weight. Plant -based meat is also high in protein, which increases the feeling of perfection, reduces the possibility of over -perception. In addition, they are high fiber, which is a digestive aid that ensures that you are filled for an extended period of time.

Veganism has led to a surge in plant-based meat substitutes like using vegan patties in burgers

Bringing her expertise to the same, Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Nutritionist, revealed, “By lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, plant-based eating can cut your cardiovascular risk by up to 16%. Plus, the high fiber and low calorie content help with weight management, making it easier to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. With a balanced intake of essential nutrients like vitamin B12 and iron, a well-planned plant-based diet can be your key to better heart health and sustainable weight loss. Whether you're looking to boost your overall well-being or tackle specific health goals, embracing plant-based foods can be a game-changer.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.