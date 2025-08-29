Do brain supplements really work? Doctor explains what science says about these 6 natural brain supplements

From weak attention spans to midday brain fog, many people turn to natural supplements to improve cognitive functioning. Supplements like ashwagandha, ginseng and ginkgo are often marketed as brain boosters that are believed to improve focus, recall and overall brain performance. But what does scientific evidence suggest? Find out what scientific research says about these natural brain supplements.(Pexel)

Double board-certified physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, Dr. Kunal Sood, is breaking down the benefits and side effects of using natural supplements ranging from ashwagandha to omega-3 fatty acids, based on scientific research. In an Instagram post from August 28, Dr. Sood detailed the evidence behind 6 natural supplements that are said to improve cognitive health, also stating that the research is limited and evidence is inconsistent. He emphasises that some of the supplements can no doubt support brain health, but they should not be considered as “miracle boosters,” recommending that you consult a doctor before going on supplements.

Ashwagandha

This adaptogen has been studied for stress and fatigue and small randomised controlled trials (RCTs) suggest that it can possibly benefit people with anxiety. However, evidence for improving cognitive functions like memory, focus, and information processing speed is inconsistent. Dr. Sood stated that it is generally safe for up to 12 weeks but should be avoided during pregnancy as it may induce abortions.

Bacopa monnieri

This natural supplement is used for improving memory and learning skills. According to Dr. Sood, “Some trials (administering around 300 mg per day for up to 12 weeks) have shown improvements in attention and recall, sometimes even within an hour.” However, he also mentions that the results are mixed and inconsistent, since administering higher doses often shows no beneficial results.

Ginkgo biloba

Ginkgo is rich in antioxidants and believed to reduce inflammation and support brain, heart, and eye health, as per Healthline. Dr. Sood notes that doses of 120-360mg have shown improvement in attention and memory span within hours of consumption. However, the results are inconsistent - longer trials did not show any clear signs of improvement and some studies even showed declines. He also emphasizes that this supplement comes with its side effects - headache and mood changes. Additionally, it also increases the risk of bleeding, especially with anticoagulants.

Ginseng

Ginseng is rich in antioxidants and is believed to improve focus and support immune system health, according to Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Sood explains that 200-400mg of the supplement can improve attention and memory, but evidence is limited to only a few studies. He also notes, “Long-term benefits remain unclear, and continuous use beyond six months may be unsafe,” with side effects that include insomnia, headache, and an upset stomach.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA are structural fats found in brain cell membranes that support brain function. EPA and DHA from food sources like fishes, walnuts, flaxseeds and eggs are highly beneficial for brain health. According to Dr. Sood, “Supplement trials are mixed, some show benefits at 2-2.5 g per day, others no effect,” and he also added, “FDA advises no more than 2 g per day from supplements (3 g per day total considered safe).”

Rhodiola rosea

This is traditionally used to counter fatigue and improve focus under stress. Dr. Sood states that small trials have shown evidence of reduced fatigue and improved attention with doses of 600mg per day, however evidence is limited and inconsistent. Some studies also suggest that lower doses (up to 370mg per day or less) show better results. Rhodiola rosea is safe for short-term use, but the long-term effects are unknown.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.