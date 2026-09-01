Feeling stiff and tired after long workday? Try these 3 simple yoga poses
Are you too busy? Make sure you stay active with the help of these flexible yoga poses.
Busy working professionals have hectic schedules as they move from one task to another, constantly juggling meetings, meeting deadlines, and responding to multiple calls. Now, with such hectic and packed schedules, physical and mental well-being can easily take a back seat.
ALSO READ: Can yoga replace your workout? Fitness expert shares when it is enough and when it is not
But staying active does not mean you need an hour-long workout. Even a few minutes of conscious movement through yoga and breathing exercises can help you feel better while reducing workday fatigue and stiffness.
Dr Mickey Mehta, holistic health expert, shared with us three simple yoga practices that busy professionals can fit into short breaks. He believed yoga aided in managing your energy levels: “Yoga is not merely about building physical strength but awakening urja, or life energy, to help the body and mind feel more balanced, energised and centred.”
Here are three simple yoga practices he recommended that can be done in just a few minutes during the workday:
1. Bhujangasana
- Lie on your stomach and place your palms beside your chest.
- As you inhale, gently lift your upper body, stretching your spine and neck.
2. Pawanmuktasana
- Lie on your back and bring your knees towards your chest.
- Hold your knees, engage your abdominal and glute muscles, and exhale deeply.
- Breathe slowly while maintaining the position.
3. Mandukasana
- Kneel and place your fists near your navel.
- Gently bend forward while exhaling.
- Engage your core and hold the posture comfortably.
The expert's parting advice, which outlines the holistic value of yoga, is:“Through every posture and every conscious breath, fragmented physiology becomes fit again, broken biology becomes bold again, sulking psychology becomes serene again, and hurting hormonology becomes whole again.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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