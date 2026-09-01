Feeling stiff and tired after long workday? Try these 3 simple yoga poses

Busy working professionals have hectic schedules as they move from one task to another, constantly juggling meetings, meeting deadlines, and responding to multiple calls. Now, with such hectic and packed schedules, physical and mental well-being can easily take a back seat.



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But staying active does not mean you need an hour-long workout. Even a few minutes of conscious movement through yoga and breathing exercises can help you feel better while reducing workday fatigue and stiffness.

Dr Mickey Mehta, holistic health expert, shared with us three simple yoga practices that busy professionals can fit into short breaks. He believed yoga aided in managing your energy levels: “Yoga is not merely about building physical strength but awakening urja, or life energy, to help the body and mind feel more balanced, energised and centred.”

Here are three simple yoga practices he recommended that can be done in just a few minutes during the workday: