Feeling stressed or anxious lately? Doctor shares 7 foods that may naturally help calm the mind and improve mood

“Abundant in magnesium, these greens calm the nervous system and regulate stress hormones ,” said Dr Meenakshi. Commonly used in vegetables, dal, or stuffed parathas, they also provide B vitamins and fibre for steady energy.

According to Dr Meenakshi, a staple in Indian meals , probiotic-rich curd supports gut health, which is closely linked to mood. Regular consumption can help reduce anxiety symptoms by promoting beneficial bacteria. Enjoy it plain, as raita, or in lassi.

In India’s bustling urban and fast-paced professional life, stress and anxiety are increasingly common. While medical advice and lifestyle balance remain crucial, traditional Indian foods and spices can offer natural support. These nutrient-dense options help regulate cortisol, support neurotransmitter balance through the gut-brain axis, and provide calming minerals and antioxidants readily available in Indian kitchens. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meenakshi Jain, Principal Director, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, shared nutrient-rich foods that may help reduce stress hormones and promote a calmer mind.

Dr Meenaskhi highlighted that this golden spice in almost every Indian curry contains curcumin , which reduces inflammation linked to anxiety. Add to dal, milk (turmeric milk), or vegetable for its calming effects. You can pair it with black pepper for better absorption.

Light and easy-to-digest dals like moong provide tryptophan for serotonin production and fibre for gut health. Khichdi or simple dal-chawal with veggies is a comforting, stress-reducing staple.

“Extremely high in vitamin C and antioxidants, Indian gooseberry combats oxidative stress,” Dr Meenakshi highlighted. You can consume fresh fruit, murabba, juice, or pickle—common in Indian households—to replenish stress-depleted nutrients.

7. Bananas and seasonal fruits According to Dr Meenakshi, potassium-rich bananas help stabilise blood sugar and mood. Other options like guava or oranges fit perfectly into Indian breakfasts or snacks, offering vitamin C and natural sweetness.

“Incorporate these into your regular thali—pulse, vegetable, curd, and chapati—for holistic benefits,” recommended Dr Meenakshi. Combine with adequate sleep, hydration, yoga, and pranayama. Consult a doctor or nutritionist for personalised advice, especially if dealing with clinical anxiety. Simple, home-cooked Indian meals can be powerful allies for calmer minds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.