Being a new mother is one of the most incredible journeys filled with love, joy and precious moments but it can also be quite challenging as between all the feedings, diaper changes and late sleepless nights, it is easy to forget about taking care of yourself but you matter too! You deserve moments of calm, joy and self-love every day and not to forget - a happy and well-rested mom means a healthier and chirpier baby. From sleepless nights to self-love: 7 essential self-care habits for new mothers (The Londoner)

In order to be the best version of themselves for their child, as well as for their own wellbeing, new mommies must make time for self-care and ought to take a break for self-care. Here are some simple things they may do each day to refresh themselves -

1. Take Brief Mindful Breaks:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepika Aggarwal, Director - Obs and gynae at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram, suggested, “Even a mere five or ten minutes apart to engage in deep breathing exercises or mindfulness training can have a profound positive impact on the mental well-being of a new mother. These little intervals of peace can lessen tension and anxiety, which will make managing the responsibilities of parenting easier.”

New mothers should take short breaks(Pexels)

Saurabh Bothra, CEO and Certified Yoga Instructor at Habuild, shared, “Even a 5-minute break can make a difference. Step outside for a breath of fresh air, do a few stretches, or simply close your eyes, remember your blessings, and breathe deeply. These small moments help reset your mind and reduce stress.”

2. Stretch or Work Out:

Although returning to a fitness regimen can be difficult, Dr Deepika Aggarwal recommended taking a short stroll or doing some light stretching can be energising. Engaging in physical activity helps to manage the physical strain of carrying and nursing a baby, generates endorphins, and increases energy levels.

Saurabh Bothra asserted, “Having a baby is another wonderful reason to prioritise your fitness! Gentle exercise, like a short walk with your baby or a quick home workout, can boost your mood and energy. Even 10-15 minutes a day can make a big difference. You can also try simple yoga poses or stretches to feel more relaxed.”

3. Eat healthy Snacks or Hydrate and Snack Mindfully:

New mothers often neglect to eat or go for unhealthy snacks during hectic times. Dr Deepika Aggarwal recommended, “Having wholesome snacks on hand, such as fruits, almonds, or smoothies, guarantees that parents are giving their bodies the energy they require to take care of their child.”

Healthy eating habits for new mothers (Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels)

Saurabh Bothra said, “It’s easy to forget to drink water and eat well when you’re busy with your little one. Keep a normal or flavored water bottle nearby and sip throughout the day. Prepare healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, or yogurt that you can grab quickly. Staying hydrated and nourished will keep your energy levels up.”

4. Delegate and Ask for Help:

Dr Deepika Aggarwal insisted, “It's acceptable for new mothers to assign responsibilities to family members or ask a partner to take care of a feeding. Accepting assistance can give you the much-needed respite and reduce your sense of overwhelm.”

5. Develop and indulge in a hobby:

Dr Deepika Aggarwal opined, “Engaging in fun activities, including as reading a few pages of a book or listening to music, can assist new mothers in rediscovering their sense of self. These tiny joys relieve stress and promote happiness, breaking up the routine of taking care of a baby every day.”

6. Connect with Loved Ones:

Saurabh Bothra advised, “Reach out to a friend or family member for a quick chat. Ask for help when you need it! Sharing your feelings and experiences can lighten your mood and make you feel less alone.”

7. Prioritise Naps:

Saurabh Bothra insisted, “Whenever your baby sleeps, try to rest too. Even if it’s a short nap, it can help you recharge. Create a calming bedtime routine for yourself to make it easier to fall asleep when you get the chance.”

Tackling sleep and fatigue problems in new mothers (Sarah Chai)

We should always find 10-15 minutes of solace when life takes a new challenging turn and self-care doesn’t have to be complicated. Start with these small steps and make caring for yourself a part of your daily routine.

You deserve it and your little one will benefit from having a happier, healthier mom! Particularly for new moms, taking care of oneself is not selfish and these modest but meaningful deeds can revitalise and replenish them, enabling them to better tend to their infant and themselves.