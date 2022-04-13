Here's how Yoga can enhance your body energy level during Ramadan fasting

The passion for Yoga or the health trend was especially ignited during the Covid-19 lockdown and then there was no going back as people prioritised their immunity and fitness levels like never before. The potential adjunctive treatments of Covid-19, courtesy the healing benefits of Yoga and meditation, saw a plethora of fitness enthusiasts add the same to their workout routines as various studies on the anti-inflammatory effects associated with Yoga and meditation lured more people to enrol for the exercise sessions from the safe confines of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

From increasing body awareness to creating mental clarity and calmness, Yoga is backed with health benefits that even improve a person's mental well-being. The adverse effects of Covid-19 lockdowns, packed with job insecurities and traumas of losing loved ones to coronavirus pandemic have affected our mental health which is why we need to turn to Yoga as it is therapeutic.

A Harvard research revealed that “Yoga brings mental benefits such as reduced anxiety and depression. What may be more surprising is that it actually makes your brain work better.” According to health experts, Yoga is a useful tool for men to remain flexible and healthy as they age. It removes toxins from the body to help men smell better, calms the mind and prevent injuries during workout apart from building more muscles, relieving stress and loosening joints to get more flexible.

As per a study published in Journal of Sexual Medicine, Yoga appears to be an effective method of improving sexual functions in men in all domains - desire, intercourse satisfaction, performance, confidence, partner synchronization, erection, ejaculatory control, orgasm. From reducing anxiety and increasing body awareness to boosting arousal, Yoga provides the foundation of flexibility and strength that every man needs.

It is even recommended for brides and according to Advait Yogbhushan, Founder of Himalayan Yogi Institutes, Sacred Science Teacher, “A bride aims to look her best with clothing choices and makeup aesthetics. Preparing herself with Yogic practice will only enhance her appearance on the special day. Yoga has the ability to provide anyone with the finest conditions of body and mind.”

He added, “The stiffness and misalignment of Fascia causes problems like hip fat, double chin, lower abdomen fat and saggy chest. The correct yogic practices bring fascia in its natural state and releases collected tension in the body. The practice of these Yoga asanas will not only make you feel good, but make you look great by lifting up your body and spirit.”

Meditation, good sleeping routine and stretching helps one to focus and relax but when anxiety starts to creep in or during times of stress, many people turn to Yoga. It might seem contradictory but by exercising and putting physical stress on one’s body, mental tensions can be relieved. Same during fasting in Navratri week or in the month of Ramadan as Yoga enhances the body's energy levels.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vaibhav Somani, Director of Gravolite, revealed, “Both Navratri and Ramadan have one practice in common- fasting. One aspect of fasting worth mentioning is that it is complementary to Yoga. Yes, Yoga and fasting are a great combination and together they not only purify and rid the body of toxins but also help boost energy levels.”

He added, “As the temperature is rising, intense workouts and strenuous exercises are not good at this time, especially during the fast period, as it might lead to nausea, dizziness and more tiredness. One may feel the energy levels dropping during the fast period as the body is getting used to a new regime. It's here when Yoga comes to use. A few simple breathing exercises, a few stretching poses and some simple asanas for about 30 minutes a day, will refresh your body and mind and provide you with more energy to fight lethargy during the day.”

Fitness expert Ritika Jhanji Jagtiani advised, “When fasting, one should always opt for low impact yoga asanas to adequately work on one's muscles and re-energise the body, instead of doing a strenuous high impact or cardio workouts. Practicing Yoga during a fast has the power to amplify the benefits of fasting. During Navratri/Ramadan the best time to do a little Yoga would be early in the morning, 2-3 hours after breaking the fast or – if you're up to it – even before breaking your fast.”

She added, “To name a few asanas that are said to energise the body real quick are the sun salutation which helps immensely in stretching, loosening up and energising the whole body. Thus, this makes it an ideal sequence to start the Yoga practice followed by Setu Bandhasana, Paschimottanasana, Bhujangasana, Balasana and Savasana. People who are fasting can try these asanas and feel the difference.”

