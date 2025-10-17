Inside Keerthy Suresh's 9 kg weight loss with just cardio exercises: Know Tamil actor's diet and fitness secrets at 33

Actor Keerthy Suresh turned 33 on October 17. In an interview shared by Behindwoods Hits on YouTube on April 24, 2025, the actor, who predominantly appears in Tamil films, opened up about her rapid weight loss in 2018-19. As she discussed her fitness evolution, Keerthy revealed how she lost 8 to 9 kg by doing only cardio. Also read | Sonakshi Sinha’s 30 kg weight loss with 'morning cardio on empty stomach' Keerthy Suresh recalled how she lost 8-9 kilos in 2018-2019 with just cardio. (Instagram/ Keerthy Suresh)

Keerthi explained that she was naturally thin growing up, but did not engage in any regular exercise until after she began acting, at which point she initially focused on a routine of work-sleep-eat without workouts. She said her initial attempts to become healthy involved excessive cardio, which led to significant muscle loss, before she discovered the benefits of yoga during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘I lost a lot of weight’

She recalled, “I was quite thin but if but I never had any workout. So till 18, in my entire life, I've not done workouts, not even sports. I used to play tennis when I was in school, but after I started acting it was work, sleep, eat, repeat... I'll tell you now, first what I did is, I did a lot of cardio. So I did a lot of cardio and what happened is I lost a lot of muscle and I became really thin. I didn't have a crash diet. All I did was high-protein, low-carbs, which I still do. But in spite of doing a lot of cardio, I didn't take too much fat also... I lost a lot of weight, then I thought maybe gym is not working for me. That was my wrong notion.”

Keerthi shared her protein sources: these include multiple egg whites daily, paneer, tofu, soya, and pulses. (Made using Gemini AI)

Keerthi follows a protein-rich diet

Keerthi said she found her best results by incorporating strength training over the last two years, maintaining a flexible diet that focusses on high-protein and low-carbohydrates without relying on extreme diets like keto or supplements like protein shakes. She also detailed her specific protein sources, including multiple egg whites daily, paneer, tofu, soya, and pulses.

Keerthi said, “During the pandemic, I started yoga and I started getting better, I felt much better. So I thought yoga is very nice and I'll stick to yoga. And eventually I thought strength training is also very important The last two years I started strength training. I've never done any diet till date, I've not done keto, I've not done any diet. It's only high-protein and low-carbs, and I eat what I want. So There is nothing that I control over food... if I crave for something, I go for it because I should be able to eat anything that I want. I shouldn't get scared of seeing something and not eating it. So, I think this is the best point in my life, where I think I'm the healthiest... I take a lot of egg whites in a day, almost six to seven egg whites; I take paneer, I take tofu, soya and pulses, and honestly, I don't take even a protein shake.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition