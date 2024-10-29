Just like adults, poor air quality can impact a child’s overall well-being. Shockingly, children will experience various health problems such as respiratory issues like coughing, sneezing, chest congestion, eye allergies, anxiety and stress. Is your child at risk? Tips to deal with shocking impact of poor AQI on kids’ health (Photo by Best Filters)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit Gupta, Senior Neonatologist and Paediatrician at Motherhood Hospitals in Noida, shared, “The alarming reality of poor Air Quality Index (AQI) levels reveal a hidden crisis affecting child health, with long-term repercussions. Similar to adults, children are vulnerable to air pollution that can take a toll on their entire well-being. As the respiratory system of the child is still developing, exposure to toxic pollutants can lead to not only immediate effects like asthma attacks but also subtle cognitive declines.”

How poor air quality impacts the child’s health

Respiratory problems: A large number of children who are exposed to air pollution will experience a plethora of health problems such as runny nose, chest congestion, coughing, wheezing, cold, breathlessness, asthma, pneumonia, and bronchitis flare-ups. Long-term exposure to air pollution can lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in children.

Eye allergies: Children can complain of eye inflammation, pain, redness, swelling, and watery discharge due to poor air quality.

Cognitive decline: Air pollution is known to impact the growth and development of children. It can affect the child's academic performance and lead to behavioral problems like agitation, confusion, aggressiveness, irritation, anxiety, stress and depression, low memory span and attention. Parents must ensure their child stays healthy and hearty.

Follow these crucial strategies for child’s well-being

Encourage children to plant more trees: Parents should recognise the importance of planting trees to combat environmental pollution. It is better to educate the children regarding tree plantation for oxygen and fresh air which will help with improved breathing.

Staying indoors: Children should remain indoors when the air quality outside is poor. Avoid going on playgrounds instead opt for activities such as painting, puzzle-solving, drawing, or playing games at home.

Use a mask: Children should use a mask if they are required to go out. Doing so can safeguard themselves against the air pollution.

Opt for an air purifier at home: To improve the indoor air quality and avoid smoking or burning incense sticks. Keep the home clean and dust and mold-free. Parents should ensure their child's safety. Stay vigilant!

