Is your mother waking you up early by drawing your curtains open before your alarm? Study reveals why she may be right

Ever whined at your mother for pulling the curtains open to wake you up before your alarm? The sudden ambush of bright sunlight makes you screech like a vampire in the sun. But turns out she might have actually been onto something. A study published in the journal Building and Environment revealed how natural light helps you, making getting out of bed a little less agonising. Let there be (morning) light to shoo away your groggy morning demons.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: This morning, wake up early for these benefits

How natural morning light helps you

Mothers frequently open the curtain or blinds to wake you up. (Shutterstock)

Waking up in the morning and saying farewell to your bed is tremendously challenging when all you want is five more minutes of sleep. You feel groggy, and your vision is still blurry from sleep. But natural morning light, served at the right time, is your knight in shining armour, rescuing you from the back-and-forth of drowsiness, snoozing alarms, and eventually running late.

The study suggested natural light affected people's alertness. The researchers conducted experiemnts and asked 19 university students to sleep there on three different nights. On all three nights, the wakeup light was switched.

It included three lights:

Natural light started 20 minutes before wake-up time.

Natural light started at dawn and continued until wake-up.

No light before wake-up.

Timing matters

The third lighting, no light before wake-up, is ruled out. That is, the room stayed completely dark until the alarm rang and woke the person up, with the curtains still drawn. When people wake up like this, it's naturally abrupt, and they are still very sleepy, taking more time to get out of bed.

Now, coming to the natural light setting, the second one. Natural light from dawn is effective but not as much. This is when the curtains are drawn as soon as the sun starts rising, which is much earlier than the actual wake-up time. While letting in the sun early may be a good idea, it may interrupt your deep sleep, making your sleep quality go down, so by the time your alarm rings, you don't feel as fresh.

The winner is letting natural light enter your room 20 minutes before you wake up or before your alarm rings. It’s like the sunlight is gently nudging you, preparing your brain and body to wake up smoothly.

So, the next time you lash out at your mother for yanking open the curtains before your alarm goes off, maybe hold back and thank her instead for saving your day from sleepy mood swings.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.