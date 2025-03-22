Is your office coffee raising your cholesterol? Study reveals the best brew choice for your health

That trusty office coffee machine might be doing more than just keeping you awake during long meetings—it could also be subtly impacting your heart health. A new research from Sweden has suggested that your workplace caffeine fix may be linked to higher cholesterol levels, potentially increasing cardiovascular risk over time. Bad news for coffee lovers: Your office brew could be hurting your heart.(Image by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels)

The cholesterol-coffee connection

Coffee is often praised for its health benefits, from improving focus to providing antioxidants, but not all coffee is created equal. Since the 1980s, scientists have known that unfiltered coffee can raise LDL cholesterol—the “bad” kind linked to heart disease.

Now, researchers from Uppsala University and Chalmers University of Technology have discovered that coffee brewed in workplace machines contains significantly higher levels of cholesterol-raising compounds than coffee filtered through paper. The study, conducted in Swedish healthcare facilities, analysed coffee from 14 different office machines, measuring the presence of two natural diterpenes: cafestol and kahweol.

Coffee capsules are pierced inside coffee machines to give us a good quality cuppa (Shutterstock)

These compounds, found in coffee oils, are known to elevate cholesterol levels. Typically, paper filters trap these substances, but metal filters—commonly used in workplace brewers—allow them to pass through, increasing their concentration in your cup.

How much is too much?

The numbers are eye-opening. Researchers found cafestol concentrations of 176 milligrams per litre in machine-brewed coffee—nearly 15 times higher than the 12 mg/L found in paper-filtered coffee. The study suggested that workers who drink three or more cups daily could be unknowingly increasing their LDL cholesterol over the years.

For context, switching to paper-filtered coffee could reduce LDL cholesterol by 0.58 mmol/L—a reduction comparable to cutting two ounces of heavy cream from your daily intake. Over a five-year period, this small change could lower heart disease risk by 13 percent. Over a 40-year career? That number jumps to 36 percent.

How to Choose the Best Coffee Vending Machine for Your Business?

Which coffee machines are the worst?

The study examined three main types of workplace coffee machines -

Brewing machines: The most common office coffee makers, which pass hot water through metal filters. These had the highest diterpene levels.

The most common office coffee makers, which pass hot water through metal filters. These had the highest diterpene levels. Liquid-model machines: These mix liquid coffee concentrate with hot water and showed significantly lower diterpene levels—comparable to paper-filtered coffee.

These mix liquid coffee concentrate with hot water and showed significantly lower diterpene levels—comparable to paper-filtered coffee. Instant machines: These use freeze-dried coffee that has already been filtered, making them the safest option for cholesterol-conscious drinkers.

The study also tested home-brewing methods. French press and percolator coffee contained moderate diterpene levels (around 90 mg/L cafestol), while espresso showed extreme variation, with some samples reaching 2447 mg/L.

What’s the best coffee choice for your health?

One striking finding was the power of filtration. Even a simple fabric filter dramatically reduced cafestol levels in boiled coffee from 939 mg/L to just 28 mg/L—highlighting how much the brewing process matters.

For health-conscious coffee lovers, switching to paper-filtered coffee—either from a home drip machine or a liquid-model workplace brewer—can significantly reduce cholesterol risk. A single cup from an office machine won’t harm you, but decades of daily exposure might.

So, the next time you fill up your office mug, consider what is brewing inside. Making a small change now could mean a healthier heart in the future.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.