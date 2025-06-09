Is your weight loss diet setting you up for depression? Study reveals shocking details

If you’re planning to start a weight loss diet to shed those extra kilos, there’s an important insight to keep in mind. According to a recent study led by Gabriella Menniti from the University of Toronto, individuals who follow calorie-deficit diets for rapid weight loss also tend to score higher on depression screenings. Also read | Weight loss at the cost of mental health? Study reveals Ozempic increases depression risk Mental health can take a hit because of following restrictive dietary patterns for faster fat loss. (Freepik)

Calorie-restrictive diets are the foundation blocks of weight loss plans. It was also observed in past studies that weight loss can boost mood. However, the recent study shares a darker side to intense weight loss plans and how mental health can take a hit because of following restrictive dietary patterns for faster fat loss.

Findings of the study:

The researchers examined data from 28,525 adults who participated in the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2007 and 2018. the participants were divided into four categories - individuals not following any specific diet, those on calorie-restricted plans, people on nutrient-restricted diets (such as low-fat or low-carb), and individuals adhering to established dietary patterns like diabetic or DASH diets.

Depression levels of the participants were measured with a questionnaire, where scores of 10 or above were analysed to have serious mental health problems.

The results of the study were shocking. It was observed that participants who observed a calorie-restricted diet scored more on the depression levels than the ones not following any restrictive diet. For overweight participants, the mental health impact was even more severe. Physical effects of depression such as fatigue, sleep problems, and appetite changes were observed more on men.

Calorie-deficit diets can cut down nutritional intake.(istockphoto)

The researchers explained, “This discrepancy may arise because prior studies were primarily randomised controlled trials (RCTs) where participants adhered to carefully designed diets ensuring balanced nutrient intake. In contrast, real-life calorie-restricted diets and obesity often result in nutritional deficiencies (particularly in protein, essential vitamins/minerals) and induce physiological stress, which can exacerbate depressive symptomatology including cognitive-affective symptoms.”

When calorie is restricted, nutrition also gets cut down from the diet. The effect is more visible on men as they have more nutritional needs. "Diets low in carbohydrates (glucose) or fats (omega-3s) may theoretically worsen brain function and exacerbate cognitive-affective symptoms, especially in men with greater nutritional needs," the researchers added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.