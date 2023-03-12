Kannada actor Pranitha Subhash suggests 3 food options to add to your diet

What can be a better new year resolution than eating healthier and staying fit for the rest of the year? Goals and resolutions for New Years are often focused on weight loss or exercise and although these are important indicators of health and happiness, maintaining overall health is of prime essence.

Good food choices are your best investments and incorporating healthy eating habits and nutritious food options into your lifestyle helps in maintaining a healthy relationship with your body. It is essential to focus on portion control and mindful eating as people tend to overeat, especially during holiday season.

When making dietary changes, it is always advised to start small and set a few realistic goals. In the long run, you'll have better self-esteem and more self-confidence because you'll actually stick with them. Our bodies are incredibly complex and no one-diet can provide all the nutrients we require for optimal functioning.

To keep us healthy and strong, our diets must include a wide variety of fresh and nourishing foods. Sounds complicated, right? Don’t worry! In an interview with HT Lifestyle, South Indian beauty Pranitha Subhash suggested three food options you can add to your diet to maintain a healthy lifestyle:

1. Make almonds your best friend

This year, promise to make almonds your best friend as they are a delicious snacking option packed with powerful and nourishing nutrients. I personally consume a handful of almonds every morning as they are satiating and the perfect pre-workout/post-workout snack.

Consuming almonds everyday provides a doze of energy and helps you feel active all day long. Almonds are a rich source of protein, which is not only energy-yielding but also known to contribute to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.

This promotes a feeling of fullness, so you don’t resort to unhealthy snack options. Almonds are known for its versatility and crunchiness and pairs well with several Indian masalas/spices, making it a great addition to several dishes. So be sure to include a handful of almonds to your diet every day! You could choose to eat a handful first thing in the morning, or snack on them before or after a workout, or munch on some in between meals.

2. Eat more greens

Eating green leafy vegetables must be the priority in every individual’s new year resolution list. Veggies are brimming with fiber, vitamins, minerals and eating a healthy portion every day may help protect from various diseases and help lead a quality life.

Green vegetables are low in calories and can be consumed as much as you like without putting on extra weight. It can be consumed in either boiled or sautéed state and even mixed with your choice of protein.

Always choose crispy leaves with a fresh green colour as they contain the maximum flavour and nutrients. My go-to green vegetables include kale, broccoli and spinach. I use them in my salads or consume them stir-fried.

3. Go for lower-sugar foods

Cutting down on your added sugar intake is the best health decision you can take this year. As people are getting savvier about added sugars and how a sugary diet can influence your risk of illnesses like type 2 diabetes and heart disease, they’re seeking products that are using less added sugar.

For your long-term health, it is important to limit sugar-sweetened foods and beverages. Pick up foods that are low in added sugar, such as yogurt smoothies, fruits, and vegetables (do check the ingredients, they might have added sugars). This may help you manage your weight and improve overall body health.

In addition to swearing by the above food options, make sure to drink a lot of water and stay hydrated throughout the day. Sticking to New Year resolutions is not easy and to achieve those, one must value the gift of good health and prioritize both physical and mental health.

What foods are an important part of your daily life? What types of activities do you enjoy the most? Ask yourself these questions when planning your healthy habits. You will be more likely to stick with your goals over time if they include foods and activities that you prefer.