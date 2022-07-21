Kidney health in monsoon: Tips to prevent viral infections that may cause serious kidney diseases

The monsoon season in India is a welcome change from the sweltering summer but brings along its own health challenges and the combination of the change in temperature and humidity, combined with dampness in our environment, increases risk of infections. Infections that occur in India commonly are due to contamination of food and water like typhoid, acute gastroenteritis, hepatitis A, E and those transmitted by vectors including malaria, leptospirosis, dengue.

All of the above are more prone to happen in the context of the monsoon period due to the combination of favourable environment and susceptible hosts. Extremes of age and pre-existing illness increase risk of kidney disease, particularly a temporary nature.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suresh Sankar, Leading Nephrologist and Senior Vice President at NephroPlus, revealed 6 tips to prevent viral infections that may cause serious kidney diseases:

1. Food and water contamination - During the humid conditions in the monsoon due to dampness, flooding of streets and clogging of drainage systems, there is high likelihood of water contamination raising the risk of food and water- borne illness.

Effective protective measures include:

- Hand hygiene washing with soap and water

- Drinking boiled water or bottler water

2. Fruits - Fruits would have potential benefits including anti-inflammatory actions but be prudent to avoid eating pre-cut fruits during the monsoon season. Ensure fruits are washed well in water and the skin is pealed. Choose among what is available in your region among plums, litchis, pomegranate.

3. Caution for diabetics - Patients with diabetes and kidney diseases will benefit from appropriate control of blood sugar to minimise chances of developing any infection and even if it occurs, the severity remains mild.

4. Physical activities - The monsoon season makes outdoor activities impossible or unsafe. Hence walking, running , jogging or cycling are not options for most individuals. Alternatives are home based exercises or yoga which ensures flexibility, strength and helps our general health status.

5. Access to medicine - During incessant rains, patients may find it hard to purchase medicines from pharmacies. Supply shortage can lead to medication non-compliance and resulting in inadequate disease control and possible complications. Ensuring adequate stock for patients needing long term care is essential to prevent such urgencies.

6. Access medical care - Monsoon times can be challenging to access medical care but if one is to suffer fever, chills or diarrhoea, seek medical advice early.