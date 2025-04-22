Love tea? Check out best and worst time to drink chai, tips on how to maximise its health benefits

When Kakuzō Okakura said in The Book of Tea, “Tea ... is a religion of the art of life”, we heard the the loudest affirmations in India where tea or chai is more than just a drink; it is a daily ritual, a wellness practice and a tradition that spans cultures. Did you know the way we choose, brew and enjoy our tea can have a big impact on its health benefits? Experts reveal the right way to brew tea and the right time to drink it for reaping maximum health benefits.(Image by Aamna Rose)

As more people become aware of what they consume, tea stands out as a mindful choice for daily well-being. Experts agree that the quality of tea, brewing techniques and mindful drinking all play key roles in unlocking its full potential.

Are you brewing tea wrong?

The process of brewing tea is an art that balances time, temperature and ingredients. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Gujan Jindal Poddar, Founder of Amala Earth, shared, “Green and white teas should never be steeped in boiling water because excessive heat destroys their delicate antioxidants. Instead, steeping at around 80°C helps retain essential catechins and polyphenols, which contribute to their numerous health benefits.”

Drink herbal tea: Drinking herbal tea like chamomile or valerian root tea before bed can help you relax and fall asleep faster.(Unsplash)

For herbal teas, longer steeping times are needed to extract their full therapeutic potential. When choosing tea for daily wellness, quality is important. Whole-leaf teas from trusted sources contain more antioxidants and essential compounds compared to the broken leaves or dust found in mass-produced tea bags.

According to Annapurna Batra, COO at Newby Teas, “It is advisable to opt for teas that undergo minimal processing and are free from artificial additives, ensuring they retain their beneficial properties.” Another consideration is fluoride content. Younger tea leaves tend to have lower fluoride levels, making them a healthier choice for regular consumption. By prioritising high-quality, minimally processed teas, you can enjoy maximum health benefits and avoid excessive fluoride exposure.

​Green tea: Ditch the early morning coffee and replace it with this healthy drink. Green tea is packed with health-promoting compounds which helps boost metabolism. Drink this on an empty stomach without adding sugar.(Unsplash)

Tea drinking is not just about what you consume but also when and how you consume it. According to both the experts, green tea, which helps boost metabolism, is best enjoyed in the morning, while chamomile or lavender teas are ideal before bed to promote relaxation. However, drinking tea immediately after meals should be avoided, as tannins can inhibit nutrient absorption.

Add this to your tea for a supercharged wellness boost

To take your tea to the next level, consider adding superfoods like fresh ginger, which supports digestion, lemon for vitamin C absorption or raw honey, known for its antibacterial benefits. For those who enjoy milk in their tea, plant-based alternatives such as almond or oat milk are lighter, more nourishing options.

Ginger Milk Tea (Ekta Jain)

Mindful consumption is a key aspect of the tea experience. The simple act of slowing down to savour each sip can help promote relaxation and presence, benefiting both the body and the soul. In today’s busy world, tea offers a moment of peace, a chance to pause and reconnect with yourself.

As the tea industry continues to grow, the focus on quality, mindful brewing and responsible consumption is reshaping how people enjoy this timeless beverage. Whether it is for its antioxidants, calming properties, or just the joy of a perfectly brewed cup, tea remains a beloved part of the wellness journey.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.