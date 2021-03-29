Malaika Arora beats stress-mental tension with Gomukhasana, Yoga’s Cow Face Pose

Beating Covid-19 blues on the day of Holi is no excuse to skip your daily workout and Malaika Arora serves us the perfect Monday motivation as she performed Gomukhasana or Yoga’s Cow Face Pose which is a seated asana and sometimes used for meditation. Encouraging fans to practice Gomukhasana, Malaika even shared the steps and benefits of the “great pose for alleviating stress and mental tension”.

Taking to her social media handle this Monday, as it has been her weekly routine ever since the Covid-19 lockdown last year, Malaika shared a picture of hers effortlessly nailing the exercise. Donning a blue and black sports bra teamed with a pair of similar-coloured tights, Malaika aced the athleisure look as she sat on a Yoga mat with her eyes closed in meditation and gave fans a glimpse of her intense workout session.

“Happy Holi everyone! It is a colorful festival filled with happiness and love. As we are still fighting a battle, remember to be safe and follow all the precautions needed while you enjoy your day (sic),” Malaika shared in the caption. Revealing the benefits of the exercise, she added, “This week’s move is Gomukhasana or Cow Face Pose. This pose helps to relieve any tightness around the hip and lower back area. As it stretches the chest and open shoulders, it increases the range of motion for shoulder joints. It is a great pose for alleviating stress and mental tension (sic).”

Method:

Sit with straight legs on your Yoga mat. Now bend your left knee under your right leg and bring the left foot beside your right hip. Then bend the right knee over the left one and try to keep one knee over the other.

Try to place your right foot beside the left hip. Now raise your right arm over the head and bend your right elbow while bringing the right palm behind the upper back (palm facing backward).

Keep your left arm down only and bend the elbow bringing the palm to the mid-back. Try to hook your fingers and lengthen your spine. Keep the chin parallel to the ground. Hold the position for a few seconds before releasing.

Gomukhasana is a part of Hatha Yoga which helps in building stability and though it is a great stretch, the pose is calming.

