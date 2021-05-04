Malaika Arora suggests Yoga’s Anulom Vilom Pranayama to improve lung capacity

A hallmark symptom of Covid-19 is the shortness of breath which can persist and quickly escalate in people who have contracted coronavirus and that is why Malaika Arora stresses on practicing Yoga’s Anulom Vilom Pranayama in her workout video this Tuesday. Since coronavirus is directly related to shortness of breath, Malaika shared a throwback fitness video which is all about the importance of Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique in Yoga or Anulom Vilom Pranayama “that helps in boosting immunity and improving your lung capacity.”

Taking to her social media handle, as is her weekly routine, the Bollywood actor gave fans a glimpse of her calm exercise routine this work day at her Yoga class. Donning a black sports bralette top, teamed with a pair of black shorts, Malaika sat on a Yoga mat with her sleek tresses pulled back into a low ponytail to ace the athleisure look.

“During these tough times, it is very very important to make Pranayama, a part of our daily life and this #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek let’s do a simple form of Pranayama, Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique) that helps in boosting immunity and improving your lung capacity,” the diva shared in the caption.

She added, “Start with 6 rounds of Anulom Vilom should be practiced regularly with at least 2 hours of interval before/after having food. You can go up to 21 rounds (sic).”

Method:

Start by sitting in a cross-legged position. Rest your hands on your knees and close your eyes. Keep your right thumb on your right nostril and close it. Inhale deeply from your left nostril for 4 counts.

Now close your left nostril with your right ring finger and hold it for 2 seconds. At this step, you are holding your breath with both your nostrils being closed. Take off your right thumb from your right nostril and exhale deeply through your right nostril.

Inhale from your right nostril for 4 counts while continuing to keep your ring finger on your left nostril and then, close both nostrils for 2 seconds and exhale deeply with your left nostril. Repeat this process for 5 minutes. Concentrate on your breathing while doing it.

Benefits:

This breathing technique has a number of benefits like improving immune system, boosting your memory, improving respiratory and cardiovascular health and regulating blood pressure. This Yoga asana also improves sleep and helps to de-stress.

