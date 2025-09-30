Man who lost 50 kg says 'weight loss industry is a joke', explains it 'is designed to keep you stuck in a loop'

Social media is flooded with gimmicks and so-called 'revolutionary' ways to lose weight and keep it off for good. Starting a weight loss journey can be overwhelming – but should you try these readily-available quick fixes to lose extra kilos? Also read | Endocrinologist warns about 3 weight loss fad diets she would never recommend Online weight loss coach Nick Geoppo advocates for making sustainable lifestyle changes that incorporate healthy habits into daily life.(Instagram/@nickgeoppo)

The problem with weight loss industry

Online weight loss coach Nick Geoppo does not promote strict weight loss diet and gimmicks. According to him, the way forward should be making sustainable lifestyle changes that incorporate healthy habits into your daily life rather than following restrictive diets like keto.

In a September 29 Instagram post, he questioned the effectiveness of popular weight loss programs and diets for achieving sustainable, long-term results. He wrote in his caption, “The weight loss industry is designed to keep you stuck in the loop of losing it and gaining it back year after year after year.”

In the video he posted, Nick said: “So, I've lost 110 pounds (49.89 kg) and I've kept it off for 6 years and I did it on Weight Watchers (a weight loss plan)... have you ever met anyone who lost weight and then kept it off on Weight Watchers? Like almost never, right? I didn't really do Weight Watchers. I did keto (a low-carb, high-fat diet). Have you ever met anybody who has lost weight and then kept it off while staying keto? And then we go, 'No, no, no, but Keto worked for me before'.”

The key to sustainable weight loss

Nick challenged the common notion that people successfully lose weight and maintain it using these weight loss methods, emphasising that the focus should shift from temporary weight loss to permanently overcoming obesity. According to Nick, sustainable weight loss requires adopting a long-term lifestyle consistent with one's goal weight from the very beginning of their fitness journey.

He said, “Your goal is not to lose weight. Your goal is to put obesity behind you forever. Nobody keeps their way down to their goal and then figures out how to keep it off once they get there; it's like transitions into maintenance. That's not a thing. It's not a thing at all. The way to lose weight sustainably is to get clear on how you want to live after you hit your goal. And then start living like that right now on the journey. That's sustainable weight loss.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.