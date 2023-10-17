Mindful eating and Yoga: Diet tips, exercises to support a healthy heart

In today's fast-paced world, maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle can be a challenge as stress, poor dietary choices and a lack of physical activity often take a toll on our cardiovascular health. However, experts believe that by combining two simple yet powerful practices—mindful eating and Yoga—you can adopt a holistic approach to support a healthy heart.

Understanding the Importance of Heart Health

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “Before we delve into mindful eating and Yoga, it is essential to recognise why heart health is crucial. Your heart is a hardworking muscle that pumps blood and oxygen throughout your body. It is responsible for keeping you alive and well. However, several factors, such as a poor diet, sedentary lifestyle and stress, can put your heart at risk.”

Mindful Eating: What Is It?

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar revealed, “Mindful eating is a practice that encourages you to pay full attention to the experience of eating, savoring each bite, and being fully present in the moment. It's about more than just what you eat; it's about how you eat.” According to him, here's how mindful eating can benefit your heart -

Portion Control: Mindful eating helps you become more aware of portion sizes, reducing the risk of overeating, which can lead to weight gain and heart problems.

Mindful eating helps you become more aware of portion sizes, reducing the risk of overeating, which can lead to weight gain and heart problems. Better Food Choices: When you're present while eating, you're more likely to choose heart-healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins over processed and high-fat options.

When you're present while eating, you're more likely to choose heart-healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins over processed and high-fat options. Reduced Stress Eating: Mindful eating can help you break the cycle of stress-related eating, which often leads to unhealthy choices.

Mindful eating can help you break the cycle of stress-related eating, which often leads to unhealthy choices. Improved Digestion: Eating mindfully can aid digestion, reducing the discomfort associated with overeating or eating too quickly.

How to Practice Mindful Eating

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar suggested a simple guide to practicing mindful eating -

Pause: Before you begin eating, take a moment to pause. Acknowledge the food in front of you and express gratitude for it. Engage Your Senses: As you eat, pay attention to the colors, textures and aromas of your food. Savour each bite, noticing the flavours and how they make you feel. Chew Slowly: Chew your food slowly and thoroughly. This not only aids digestion but also allows you to enjoy the taste and texture of your meal fully. Put Down the Devices: Avoid distractions like television or smartphones while eating. Focus solely on your food and the act of eating. Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues. Stop eating when you're satisfied, not when your plate is empty.

Yoga Poses for Heart Health

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar recommended some simple Yoga poses that can benefit your heart -

Mountain Pose (Tadasana): Stand tall with your feet together, shoulders relaxed, and palms facing forward. This pose promotes good posture and body awareness. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Lift your hips toward the ceiling. This pose strengthens the back and opens the chest. Child's Pose (Balasana): Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward. This relaxing pose can reduce stress and calm the mind. Corpse Pose (Savasana): Lie on your back with your arms at your sides and your legs slightly apart. Close your eyes and focus on your breath. Savasana is excellent for relaxation and stress reduction.

A heart-healthy lifestyle is achievable through the combination of mindful eating and Yoga. These simple yet powerful practices promote better food choices, stress reduction, improved blood circulation and enhanced overall fitness. By adopting a holistic approach to heart health, you can take proactive steps toward maintaining a healthy heart and a happier, healthier life.

