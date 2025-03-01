Mustard oil or palm oil? Surgeon spills beans on which oil is best for cooking and which to avoid at all costs

Dr Jayesh Sharma is an oncologist specilising in breast and oral cancer. The doctor, on his Instagram page, keeps sharing important insights related to diet and nutrition, helping people make small tweaks in their diet and lifestyle for a healthier life. Also read | Is ghee better than olive oil? Here’s how to use them in Indian cooking "Which oil to use? Which to avoid," answered Dr Jayesh Sharma.(Instagram/@drjayeshsharma, Pexels)

A few weeks back, Dr Jayesh Sharma shared a reel addressing the age-old questions related to oil and ghee usage in food. It is a common notion that ghee might not be good for health. We also face dilemmas regarding which oil to use for cooking and which oil to avoid completely.

While any oil in larger quantity can affect heart health, the doctor pointed out the benefits of using mustard oil and reasons why we should refrain from palm oil.

Here' what he said:

Ghee:

The doctor said that in the 90s, ghee got a bad reputation because of the usage of dalda in it. Which dalda is unsafe for health, ghee is fine to be consumed in moderate amounts. It can be used for flavour and for making sweets.

Mustard oil:

Dr Jayesh Sharma said that mustard oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids which is good for health. It also contains anti-inflammatory agents that can benefit heart health. Often people fear the smoke coming out of heated mustard oil, but the doctor said there’s nothing to worry about it.

Peanut oil:

Common in Western India, peanut oil is a healthy option to be used in regular cooking. It can tackle high temperature and contains anti-inflammatory agents that are good for the heart. It also helps in preventing cancer.

Rice bran oil:

Which rice brain oil, in limited amounts is good for heart, it should not be cooked at very high temperatures, warned the doctor.

Dalda:

The doctor said that dalda is a strict no-no for regular use. It contains saturated fats, and when heated leads to formation of trans fat. Also, inflammatory agents in dalda can harm the body.

Palm oil:

Palm oil is also a high source of saturated fats and inflammatory agents, making it an unhealthy option for daily use. The doctor said that while we can choose healthy alternatives for our homemade foods, most of the outside food and snacks are made in dalda and palm oil, and it is better to refrain from consuming them regularly.

Less is always more

The doctor, in the video, said that while there are healthy oils, it is always better to use less oil for consumption, as less is better. Less oil helps in protecting the heart and also preventing the body from getting chronic illnesses.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.