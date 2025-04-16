Menu Explore
'My skin was glowing by day 3': YouTuber Radhi Devlukia reveals what happened when she quit sugar for 30 days

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 16, 2025 03:28 PM IST

Radhi Devlukia shared her experience quitting sugar for 30 days, highlighting initial withdrawal symptoms, significant skin improvements, and more.

YouTuber and author Radhi Devlukia, who is married to British podcaster and author Jay Shetty, revealed in an Instagram clip that she quit sugar for 30 days. She also shared the changes she witnessed during this time period, which might convince you to follow suit.

Radhi Devlukia, who is married to Jay Shetty, recently revealed that she quit sugar for a month.
Radhi Devlukia, who is married to Jay Shetty, recently revealed that she quit sugar for a month.

Also Read | Feeling tired and hungry after meals? 3 things to do to avoid the sugar spike and crash

What happens when you quit sugar for 30 days?

Sharing her sugar detox clip, Radhi said, “Your body can get so used to something, and only when you remove it from your diet do you actually see how much better you can feel without it.” Here's everything that happened after she removed sugar from her diet:

Per the YouTuber, after she began the detox, the first day was ‘pretty awful’. She had headaches, low energy, and all the withdrawal symptoms. However, the better changes came when she stuck to her no-sugar policy. She said, “After three days, my skin completely cleared up, and not just cleared up, but became more vibrant and glowy than ever before. All the little bumps that I had on my forehead were completely gone.”

Changes in 1 week, 2 weeks, 3 weeks, and 4 weeks…

Here are the changes Radhi saw in the first, second, third and fourth weeks after she began her sugar detox:

  • “After a week, all the super salty, super sweet, and super processed foods that I was once craving became undesirable,” the YouTuber revealed. She added that her taste buds were no longer ‘overstimulated’, and ‘suddenly juicy berries tasted like candy’.
  • After 2 weeks, she noticed her focus and attention were sharp; and her brain fog was a distant memory.
  • After 3 weeks, Radhi noticed that her teeth were less sensitive.
  • Lastly, after 4 weeks, she was waking up feeling energised and had no more groggy mornings.

“I know it sounds really intense, but sugar affects the brain just as much as alcohol and drugs. So, if any of this sounds familiar to you, it might be time to do this detox,” Radhi concluded.

Why is sugar bad for us?

Per Harvard Health, “Consuming too much added sugar can raise blood pressure and increase chronic inflammation, both of which are pathological pathways to heart disease. Excess consumption of sugar, especially in sugary beverages, also contributes to weight gain by tricking your body into turning off its appetite-control system because liquid calories are not as satisfying as calories from solid foods.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

