Neha Dhupia lost 23kgs over the last year: Here are her secrets, health tips and more

Hindi Medium actor Neha Dhupia has shared that after giving birth to daughter Mehr, she experienced postpartum weight gain that exceeded the normal 17kg mark. However, it was fairly easy for her to shed the extra kilos since the world went into lockdown, and she could adopt a deficit diet at home. Neha Dhupia's before and after pics from her weight loss journey. (Instagram/@nehadhupia)

She got pregnant again and gained more than 23kg. Still, Neha Dhupia did not stress about losing weight initially, focusing on her health and well-being first, “Self-compassion is important, especially in the face of societal scrutiny.” She also mentioned the positive effect this journey has had on her self-confidence and mental health, she has been getting more job offers.

These are the tricks she followed:

1. A Balanced Routine

The Bad Newz actress, which is set to release next week, avoided any drastic routine that could mess with her energy levels since she was engaged in breastfeeding both her children for a year, which left her with low energy levels and an increased appetite.

2. A Balanced Diet and Intermittent Fasting

Neha started by cutting out sugar, fried foods, and gluten, but overall maintained a balanced diet. Her usual routine naturally aligns with intermittent fasting schedules – she has breakfast with her husband at 11 am and dinner with her kids at 7 pm.

3. An Active Lifestyle

Instead of following intense workout routines, she adopted a more sustainable approach. She leads an active lifestyle, going on runs and occasionally hitting the gym.

She advises new mothers struggling with postpartum weight gain to take it slow and go easy on themselves. Instead of comparing one’s progress with others, one should pay attention to what their body needs and practice self-care.

