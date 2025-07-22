Neurologist explains how monsoon triggers brain fog; shares practical tips to keep your mind sharp and focused

World Brain Day is celebrated every year on July 22, with this year's theme highlighting "Brain Health for All Ages." While the monsoon season offers a refreshing break from the intense summer heat, it also brings its share of challenges beyond just pleasant weather and scenic greenery. (Also read: Neurologist says your brain could be crying for help: ‘These everyday habits may actually be signs of anxiety' ) How to tackle seasonal brain fog during monsoon. (Freepik)

"As a neurologist, I've seen a noticeable rise in patients, especially working professionals, reporting symptoms like poor concentration, mental fatigue, and forgetfulness during this time of year. Commonly referred to as "brain fog," these symptoms may not be immediately alarming but can significantly affect productivity and overall mental health," says Dr. Santosh Sontakke, Consultant Neurologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

Dr Santosh shared with HT Lifestyle key insights on brain fog, including its symptoms, warning signs, and practical tips to overcome it.

What is brain fog?

Brain fog isn't a clinical diagnosis, but a term used to describe a state of mental confusion or lack of mental clarity. You may feel like your brain is clouded, you can't focus, remember simple things, or process information efficiently.

Why does monsoon trigger brain fog?

1. Reduced sunlight and vitamin D deficiency

During monsoons, cloudy skies and reduced exposure to sunlight can lead to lower levels of vitamin D, a crucial nutrient for brain health. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to mood disturbances, cognitive issues, and fatigue.

2. Increased humidity and dehydration

Many professionals forget to hydrate during the rainy season, thinking the cooler weather reduces fluid needs. In reality, high humidity leads to sweating and fluid loss, causing an electrolyte imbalance that can affect cognitive function.

Damp conditions during monsoons promote fungal, bacterial growth. (Shutterstock)

3. Infections and inflammation

The damp environment fosters the growth of fungi, moulds, and bacteria, increasing the risk of viral infections and allergic reactions. Even mild infections or inflammatory responses can lead to sluggish thinking and tiredness.

4. Poor sleep quality

Monsoons often disrupt sleep due to increased humidity, closed windows, or an erratic power supply that affects air conditioning. Sleep deprivation directly impacts attention span, memory, and decision-making.

5. Mental health triggers

For some, gloomy weather can lead to seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or low-grade depression. Long work hours combined with lack of sunlight can aggravate this, resulting in poor focus and chronic fatigue.

Red flags to watch out for

If you're experiencing:

Persistent lack of focus

Short-term memory lapses

Difficulty completing tasks

Irritability or uncharacteristic mood swings

It may be time to evaluate whether your brain fog is monsoon-related or if there's an underlying health issue at play.

Tips to beat brain fog this monsoon

1. Get your vitamin D levels checked

Supplements may be needed if levels are low, especially if you work indoors and get minimal sun exposure.

2. Stay hydrated and eat light

Add fluids like coconut water, buttermilk, and herbal teas. Avoid heavy, oily foods that can slow digestion and make you feel sluggish.

Stay hydrated and ensure adequate vitamin D levels for better cognitive function.(Freepik)

3. Improve air circulation

Mold and musty air can worsen brain fog. Use dehumidifiers or indoor air purifiers in your workspace and home.

4. Prioritise quality sleep

Maintain a regular sleep routine, limit screen time before bed, and consider natural sleep aids like melatonin (under medical supervision).

5. Take mental breaks

Incorporate short breaks, walks, or desk stretches to improve oxygen flow to the brain and boost focus.

6. Seek medical attention if persistent

If symptoms last longer than a few weeks or affect your daily functioning, consult a neurologist or physician. Sometimes, what appears to be "just brain fog" could be the tip of a more serious condition.

Monsoon is a season of transition, and like all transitions, it affects the body and mind in subtle ways. For working professionals navigating long hours, tight deadlines, and screen fatigue, this seasonal brain fog can be a hidden productivity killer. The key is not to ignore it but to understand its triggers and take simple steps to stay sharp, focused, and mentally well, even when it pours outside.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.