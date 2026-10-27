Not all healthy food claims tell the full story: Experts reveal what matters

During grocery shopping, you may have noticed that, with people becoming more health-conscious, packaged foods now come with labels such as '100 % pure' or ‘no palm oil.’

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As someone who is trying to eat healthy, these labels may reassure you and make you believe the product is healthier than other alternatives. But should you really go by face value? Experts weighed in on why nutritional literacy is required for people to make informed dietary choices.

Why food labels may not always signal nutritional value? You need to be more discerning, exercising judicious scrutiny, instead of picking products off supermarket shelves solely on the basis of the claims printed on their packaging.

Dr Rajni Kant Srivastava, former director, ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre (Gorakhpur), weighed in on why everyone needs to look beyond individual ingredients and pay attention to the overall nutritional composition of their diet.

“Nutrition cannot be reduced to a single ingredient or a single claim on a food package. The focus also needs to be on the broader food environment, including the availability and marketing of foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS), particularly to children. Consumers need to understand the overall nutritional profile of what they eat, including the quantity, composition and frequency of consumption,” he said, cautioning that claims such as '100 %’ or those highlighting the absence of a particular ingredient, such as palm oil or sugar, create this illusion of purity or superiority which may not actually be the case.

ICMR-NIN-led Let's Fix Our Food Consortiumcalls for evidence-based action to improve environments and dietary behaviours among children and adolescents. Its recommendations include creating healthier school food environments, improving nutrition literacy, introducing front-of-pack nutrition labelling, regulating food marketing to children, and taking measures to curb excessive intake of fat, salt and sugar.

So, do not get swayed by misleading claims, and make it a priority to check the label. A product can be labelled ‘no palm oil’ and still contain sugar, salt and saturated fat.