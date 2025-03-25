Not losing weight? Fitness trainer behind Anant Ambani's weight loss 'strongly recommends' you follow these 4 steps

Losing weight is not just about cutting calories and hitting the gym, it is about having the right strategy but if you have ever felt frustrated despite sticking to a diet and exercise plan, you are not alone. According to celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa—the expert behind Anant Ambani’s inspiring weight loss journey—many people give up too soon simply because they do not see the results they expect. Fitness trainer behind Anant Ambani’s transformation shares 4 must-follow weight loss hacks!(File Photo)

On VC Fitness website, he shared, “The biggest mistake people make is blindly following generic workout and diet plans that may not suit their body type or lifestyle.” Channa, who has over 22 years of experience and expertise in 16 fitness techniques, emphasized that weight loss is not one-size-fits-all and requires a personalised approach.

So, before you throw in the towel, here are four expert-backed steps Channa strongly recommends to ensure your weight loss journey is effective and sustainable.

1. Stop following other’s plan:

Stop following others diet and exercise plan from internet or any other source which does not match with your requirement and lifestyle and it may not be suitable as per your fitness level.

2. Invest in good trainer:

Invest in a good trainer even though it might be expensive to understand correct form, technique, range of motion, intensity of workout and small steps which will take you to higher level of fitness without muscle wear and tear, understands body type, make you believe in yourself for challenging movements with the right guidance and will pull your potential out in effective manner and save your valuable time.

3. Watch your cheat meals:

I have seen that many people follow diet whole day but somewhere they do small cheats like adding sugary products or keep on taking bites of some fatty food. There are some people who follow diet for 4 to 5 days and thinks that 1 day cheat meal is allowed. However, this actually spoils their entire week’s hard work. It depends upon your body fat percentage whether you need to cheat in a week or once in 15 days. Ideally, you must break your diet only once in 15 days during the first phase of weight loss plan. After reaching your target, you are allowed to eat whatever you like once in a week while on other days you are supposed to follow good eating habits.

We all are guilty of cheating on our diets due to sudden cravings or overloading us with calories despite having a full meal. Craving for unhealthy food is more common than you think. The trigger could be anything - the sight or the smell of a certain food. There are centres in our brain related to memory, pleasure and reward that may have a role to play in food cravings.(Pexels)

4. Challenge yourself:

Some people do not seem to challenge themselves while working out and do not come out from comfort zone which makes their workout ineffective as per their required intensity. This is the main reason that they do not progress and there is no fat loss. Sometimes, they tend to follow wrong form and range of motion which literally spoils 60 percent of their workout effect and they have quite high chances of injury.

Vinod Channa, the mastermind behind transformations of business moguls like Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla and Bollywood stars like John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty and Arjun Rampal, knows what it takes to get results. His biggest advice is, “Consistency, patience and a personalised approach are non-negotiable.”

So, if you are struggling to shed those extra pounds, take a step back, reassess your approach and make these expert-backed changes to your fitness routine. Your transformation is closer than you think!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.