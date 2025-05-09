Nutritionist shares 6 healthy diet tips for busy working moms: ‘Stop when you feel 75% full’

Being a working mom often means putting everyone else first, meetings, deadlines, school runs, and household chores rarely leave time for personal health. Skipping meals, relying on quick snacks, or running on caffeine becomes the norm. But a little mindful eating can go a long way in boosting energy and overall well-being. Busy moms can improve their nutrition with mindful eating practices.(Freepik)

As Mother’s Day is just around the corner, Sheela Krishnaswam, Nutritionist and Wellness Consultant shared with HT Digital some fuss-free diet tips tailored especially for busy moms who are always on the go. (Also read: Cardiologist shares 5 simple daily habits to help lower your heart attack risk: ‘Stand outside barefoot' )

1. Add almonds to your daily routine

Almonds are a nutritional powerhouse, rich in protein, healthy fats, and fibre. They help promote satiety, regulate blood sugar levels, and support weight management. Plus, they’re a great source of vitamin E and antioxidants, which are good for the skin and immune system. Keep a handful at your desk or in your handbag for a quick, healthy snack.

Snack on a handful of almonds daily as they're rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. (Pixabay)

2. Plan your meals in advance

Meal planning can save time and reduce the temptation to opt for unhealthy choices. Dedicate some time over the weekend to plan the week’s meals. Creating a rotating menu or a weekly meal booklet with nutritious options can make everyday decision-making easier and stress-free.

3. Prep quick and nutritious meals

Busy schedules often lead to rushed meals, which can affect digestion and nutrient absorption. Instead, batch-cook healthy dishes that can be refrigerated or frozen and easily reheated. This not only saves time but ensures you’re eating balanced meals even on hectic days.

Meal preparation transforms your week by allowing you to experience a variety of flavours, save time, and make better choices. (Unsplash)

4. Keep healthy snacks handy

Avoid mid-day cravings by stocking up on healthy, portable snacks. Options like almonds, fresh fruits, dry fruits, puffed rice, or roasted channa are easy to carry and much better than sugary or fried alternatives.

5. Choose nutrient-dense foods

Build your meals around whole grains (such as unpolished rice, millets, and whole wheat), proteins (like dals, pulses, dairy, nuts, seeds, and eggs), and a generous serving of fruits and vegetables. These foods provide long-lasting energy and essential nutrients your body needs to thrive.

Choose nutrient-dense foods like leafy greens, whole grains, nuts, and lean proteins. (Shutterstock)

6. Practice mindful eating

Make mealtime a conscious activity. Avoid distractions like phones or television and focus on your food. Eat slowly, enjoy each bite, and stop when you feel about 75% full. This habit can improve digestion, prevent overeating, and foster a healthier relationship with food.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.