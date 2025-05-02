Olly Murs reacts as his body transformation pic starts online debate between men and women on which is better

British singer Olly Murs recently went viral and for very different reasons. One of his 12-week body transformation picture was shared by his nutritionist Greg as an attempt of lauding him for his efforts. However, the picture soon went viral, raising questions on male and female gaze and how they can work in shaming on the Internet. Also read | Body shaming: Here's how it can impact us; therapist shares recovery kit “12 weeks to shredded and pumped," wrote Greg as he shared Olly Murs' transformation picture.(Instagram/@greg_thenutritionist)

“12 weeks to shredded and pumped!! What a privilege to work with Olly Murs, super talented but more so super disciplined in every aspect of his life. This was such a great journey and on to the tour we go fueling him whilst he entertains the world,” Greg shared the post on April 21 on Instagram.

Here's how the Internet reacted:

However, netizens had other plans with the body transformation picture. It soon went viral on X, with Willian Costelo (an X user) sharing a poll, asking men and women to comment on which body they like better.

The results surprised a user who shared the results of the poll on his X profile and pointed out that more women preferred Olly Murs’ pre-transformation body than the shredded, leaner version. He straight away accused women of lying about their preferences. Also read | Want to lose body fat very quickly and build muscle? Fitness coach shares 3 tips for guaranteed results in 3 months

This started a long debate on X with women commenting on how male gaze works in victimising men's bodies. Men further dismissed the women’s opinions in their responses.

On April 30, Olly Murs shared a picture of a Daily Mail clipping and expressed disappointment at the headline that read, ‘Bad luck, Olly! Women prefer your huggable dad bod to the muscles you got in the gym’.

“I wouldn’t normally comment on stuff like this but from what I’ve seen I just want to say that this journey at the start of the year was for many personal reasons and not one of them was to spark a debate and divide opinions. So it’s very disappointing to see this kind of reporting! Big Love to everyone who’s been kind and to anyone out there improving themselves and making adjustments to their wellbeing. Love to you all, keep it up. Ignore the noise,” read his post.

Amelia Murs, Olly Murs’ wife shared her support in the comment section. She wrote, “I still can’t get my head around this utter nonsense. Being publicly body shamed for getting into the best shape yet… makes sense. Well, I couldn’t be prouder of ya.” Also read | Simplifying fat loss: Weight loss coach shares simple diet and lifestyle tweaks

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.