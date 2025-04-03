Simplifying fat loss: Weight loss coach shares simple diet and lifestyle tweaks
From making healthy snack swaps to moving the body and prioritising sleep, know these simple habits for faster fat loss.
Michelle is a weight transformation coach who keeps sharing important insights related to fat loss and weight loss on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From lifestyle habits to dietary changes, Michelle's Instagram posts are replete with tips and tricks for faster weight loss. On March 24, Michelle addressed fat loss and wrote, “It’s totally okay to have body goals, but the real game-changer? Focusing on a healthier lifestyle that feels good long term—not just a quick fix. Start small (1-2 changes at a time) and stay consistent—that’s where the magic happens. And remember, any progress you make is amazing.” Also read | How to lose weight without starving? Dietitian shares 7 natural and healthy ways to shed kilos: ‘Eat more, not less'
Michelle suggested these simple dietary and lifestyle changes for faster fat loss:
Fuel your body wisely:
- Protein first: Every meal should have a good protein source to help with muscle tone and satiety—think chicken, fish, eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, lean beef, lentils, or chickpeas. Also read | Eating late at night makes you fat? Nutritionist who dropped 25 kilos in 4 months busts 10 weight loss lies
- Healthy fats are your friend: Avocados, olive oil, nuts, and seeds help keep hormones happy and cravings in check.
- Smart carbs for steady energy: Quinoa, brown rice, oats, sweet potatoes—these keep you fueled without the crashes.
- Hydration is key: Half the time you think you’re hungry, you’re just thirsty! Drink up!
Move your body in ways that feel good:
- Strength training: major fat loss hack! More muscle equals to better metabolism.
- Daily walk: Walking is an underrated fat loss workout routine.
Make small habits that add up:
- Prioritise sleep: It's the underrated secret to fat loss and overall wellness.
- Simple foods: Feeling overwhelmed? Stick to simple, whole foods with minimal ingredients.
Healthier snack swaps:
- Swap chips with air-fried sweet potato crisps.
- Blend up a high-protein homemade version of ice cream instead of regular store-bought ones.
- Opt for a zero-calorie soda option if you need the fix. Also read | Woman shows what she eats in a day to lose inches after drastic weight loss: 'No fancy diets, just smart choices'
- Dark chocolate and nuts/nut butter is a delicious swap for chocolates.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.