Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Simplifying fat loss: Weight loss coach shares simple diet and lifestyle tweaks

ByTapatrisha Das
Apr 03, 2025 07:00 AM IST

From making healthy snack swaps to moving the body and prioritising sleep, know these simple habits for faster fat loss.

Michelle is a weight transformation coach who keeps sharing important insights related to fat loss and weight loss on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From lifestyle habits to dietary changes, Michelle's Instagram posts are replete with tips and tricks for faster weight loss. On March 24, Michelle addressed fat loss and wrote, “It’s totally okay to have body goals, but the real game-changer? Focusing on a healthier lifestyle that feels good long term—not just a quick fix. Start small (1-2 changes at a time) and stay consistent—that’s where the magic happens. And remember, any progress you make is amazing.” Also read | How to lose weight without starving? Dietitian shares 7 natural and healthy ways to shed kilos: ‘Eat more, not less'

Michelle suggested simple dietary and lifestyle changes for faster fat loss.(Shutterstock)
Michelle suggested simple dietary and lifestyle changes for faster fat loss.(Shutterstock)

Michelle suggested these simple dietary and lifestyle changes for faster fat loss:

Fuel your body wisely:

  • Protein first: Every meal should have a good protein source to help with muscle tone and satiety—think chicken, fish, eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, lean beef, lentils, or chickpeas. Also read | Eating late at night makes you fat? Nutritionist who dropped 25 kilos in 4 months busts 10 weight loss lies
  • Healthy fats are your friend: Avocados, olive oil, nuts, and seeds help keep hormones happy and cravings in check.
  • Smart carbs for steady energy: Quinoa, brown rice, oats, sweet potatoes—these keep you fueled without the crashes.
  • Hydration is key: Half the time you think you’re hungry, you’re just thirsty! Drink up!

Move your body in ways that feel good:

  • Strength training: major fat loss hack! More muscle equals to better metabolism.
  • Daily walk: Walking is an underrated fat loss workout routine.

Make small habits that add up:

  • Prioritise sleep: It's the underrated secret to fat loss and overall wellness.
  • Simple foods: Feeling overwhelmed? Stick to simple, whole foods with minimal ingredients.

Healthier snack swaps:

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Simplifying fat loss: Weight loss coach shares simple diet and lifestyle tweaks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On