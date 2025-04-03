Simplifying fat loss: Weight loss coach shares simple diet and lifestyle tweaks

Michelle is a weight transformation coach who keeps sharing important insights related to fat loss and weight loss on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From lifestyle habits to dietary changes, Michelle's Instagram posts are replete with tips and tricks for faster weight loss. On March 24, Michelle addressed fat loss and wrote, “It’s totally okay to have body goals, but the real game-changer? Focusing on a healthier lifestyle that feels good long term—not just a quick fix. Start small (1-2 changes at a time) and stay consistent—that’s where the magic happens. And remember, any progress you make is amazing.” Also read | How to lose weight without starving? Dietitian shares 7 natural and healthy ways to shed kilos: ‘Eat more, not less'

Michelle suggested simple dietary and lifestyle changes for faster fat loss.(Shutterstock)