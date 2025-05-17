Pregnancy playbook for men: Doctor shares dad tips for every trimester to guide husbands on ways to be the hero she need

Pregnancy is often seen as a woman’s journey, but it is equally a time when a male partner’s role can make all the difference. While the expectant mother experiences the physical changes, emotional highs and lows and the growing bond with the baby, her husband plays a crucial role behind the scenes — offering support, encouragement and stability. Dads and partners can be actively involved during pregnancy. Here's what their support looks like at every trimester.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meenakshi Banerjee, senior consultant - obstetrician and gynecologist, laparoscopic surgeon and robotic expert at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Delhi's Kailash Colony, shared, “A father’s involvement isn’t just a kind gesture; it directly contributes to the mother’s mental well-being, the health of the baby, and the strength of the family unit.”

Talking about why partner support matters during pregnancy, Dr Banerjee said, “Pregnancy is a time of immense change. The physical symptoms — nausea, fatigue, weight gain, hormonal shifts — are matched by emotional waves, anxiety about childbirth and the pressure of upcoming responsibilities.”

Beyond mom-to-be: Guide for dads in coping with pregnancy-related challenges (Photo by Amina Filkins on Pexels)

According to the expert, when expectant mothers feel emotionally and physically supported by their partners, they are:

Less likely to experience pregnancy-related anxiety or depression

More likely to attend regular checkups and follow health guidelines

Better prepared for labour and delivery

More confident in their role as a new parent

An involved partner can be a pillar of calm, a source of practical help and a reminder that she is not alone in this journey.

First trimester: Learning and listening

Dr Banerjee said, “The early weeks of pregnancy can be overwhelming. As a partner, your first responsibility is to educate yourself and be present emotionally.”

How You Can Support Her -

Join her in learning about pregnancy: Read about what to expect in each trimester, attend doctor visits, and participate in early prenatal classes. Being informed shows commitment.

Read about what to expect in each trimester, attend doctor visits, and participate in early prenatal classes. Being informed shows commitment. Listen, don’t fix: In the first trimester, many women experience mood swings, nausea, and fatigue. Rather than rushing to solve problems, simply being a compassionate listener goes a long way.

In the first trimester, many women experience mood swings, nausea, and fatigue. Rather than rushing to solve problems, simply being a compassionate listener goes a long way. Celebrate the news together: Acknowledge the pregnancy with joy and shared excitement. Talking about names, dreams, and hopes for the baby builds a strong emotional connection.

Second trimester: Bonding and building habits

Dr Banerjee said, "The second trimester is often called the 'honeymoon phase' of pregnancy. Energy levels improve, the baby bump becomes visible, and the pregnancy begins to feel more 'real'."

What You Can Do:

Attend scans and appointments: The 20-week anatomy scan is a special moment where many parents see their baby clearly. Don’t miss it—your presence shows that you're invested.

The 20-week anatomy scan is a special moment where many parents see their baby clearly. Don’t miss it—your presence shows that you're invested. Help create healthy routines: Go on walks together, plan nutritious meals, and encourage her to rest. Healthy routines established now will help after the baby arrives.

Go on walks together, plan nutritious meals, and encourage her to rest. Healthy routines established now will help after the baby arrives. Talk to the baby: Research shows that babies can hear voices and respond to sounds from the womb. Speaking or singing to the baby can build a bond early on.

Research shows that babies can hear voices and respond to sounds from the womb. Speaking or singing to the baby can build a bond early on. Set up your nest together: Whether it's choosing baby clothes, painting the nursery, or assembling furniture, participating in these tasks strengthens your partnership.

Empowering fathers: Tips for men to support your partner during pregnancy (Photo by Twitter/Amina Filkins)

Third trimester: Preparation and patience

According to Dr Banerjee, as the due date approaches, physical discomfort increases and anxiety about labour may set in. This is the time to step up as a calming presence and reliable partner.

Support Tips:

Help with daily tasks: Bending, lifting, and moving around become harder in late pregnancy. Take over household chores, manage errands, and ensure she stays hydrated and well-fed.

Bending, lifting, and moving around become harder in late pregnancy. Take over household chores, manage errands, and ensure she stays hydrated and well-fed. Create a birth plan together: Discuss preferences for labour, pain management, and who should be in the delivery room. Understanding her wishes and advocating for them is one of the most supportive roles you can play.

Discuss preferences for labour, pain management, and who should be in the delivery room. Understanding her wishes and advocating for them is one of the most supportive roles you can play. Attend antenatal classes: Learning about labour positions, breathing techniques, and postpartum recovery equips you to be a hands-on birthing partner.

Learning about labour positions, breathing techniques, and postpartum recovery equips you to be a hands-on birthing partner. Practice patience and empathy: Hormonal shifts can affect mood and energy. Stay calm, reassure her and help reduce stress by being flexible and understanding.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.