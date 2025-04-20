Preity Zinta shows ‘amazing exercise’ for people who sit a lot: ‘Keep your back, glutes and legs strong’

For people who have work that involves a lot of screens, they need to sit in one position for the most parts of the day. Be it on the couch or the chair, when the body does not do movement for a large part of the day, it can affect the back muscles and the legs and affect the overall mobility of the body. However, with the right kind of exercise, it is possible to strengthen the back muscles, glutes and the leg muscles to ensure that we stay healthy. “For people that sit a lot, this is an amazing exercise to keep you back, glutes and legs strong,” Preity Zinta captioned her video. (Instagram/ Preity Zinta)

Preity Zinta is a fitness enthusiast who keeps sharing snippets from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From her gym diaries to sharing workout ideas for her Instagram family, her social media profiles are replete with workout inspo. Also read | Preity Zinta's diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 49: 'There is nothing more anti-ageing and healthy than...'

Preity, on April 15, shared a short video from her gym routine and demonstrated how with a stability ball, we can improve our back and leg strength. In the video, guided by her fitness trainer Adrian Le Roux, Preity can be seen lying on her back with her feet on a stability ball. Then she can be seen placing her fingers on her waist and then raising her back to strengthen the core and then folding her knees while balancing the stability ball. She can be seen performing the routine for multiple repetitions.

“For people that sit a lot, this is an amazing exercise to keep you back, glutes and legs strong,” Preity captioned her video.

Benefits of back exercise:

According to an April 2024 article on Healthline, low back pain affects millions of people globally, every year. By 2050, the cases are estimated to increase to 843 million. Back pain can affect daily activities. Strengthening the back muscles can help in alleviating back pain and improve overall mobility of the body. Also read | Preity Zinta drops major fitness goals with intense workout video, encourages fans to ‘be consistent and push yourself’

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.