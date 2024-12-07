Prostate cancer: New treatments that every man over 40 needs to know today

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men globally and remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. However, significant advancements in treatment options have dramatically improved outcomes for many patients. Men, meet your new allies in the fight against prostate cancer (File Photo)

According to health experts, prostate cancer is a significant health concern, especially for men with certain inherited genetic traits like BRCA gene mutations and Lynch syndrome, which elevate their risk. Research is currently underway to better understand how early and frequently prostate cancer can develop in these high-risk individuals, using advanced imaging techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Targeted therapies

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashish Gupta, USA-trained, American board-certified Medical Oncologist and Chief of Medical Oncology at Unique Hospital Cancer Centre in Delhi's Dwarka, revealed that targeted therapies utilise drugs that specifically attack cancer cells while minimising damage to healthy tissues. Two prominent examples include:

PARP Inhibitors : These drugs are particularly effective for men with specific genetic mutations in their prostate cancer cells. By blocking the enzyme poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP), PARP inhibitors induce cancer cell death.

: These drugs are particularly effective for men with specific genetic mutations in their prostate cancer cells. By blocking the enzyme poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP), PARP inhibitors induce cancer cell death. Hormone Therapy: Traditional hormone therapy has been a mainstay of prostate cancer treatment for decades. However, newer agents offer improved efficacy and reduced side effects. These drugs work by blocking the production or action of male hormones, which can help slow the growth of prostate cancer cells.

Can one prevent the prostate cancer? There are certain risk factors like age, race and genetics that cannot be modified while lifestyle factors can be modified to an extent.(Pixabay)

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy harnesses the body’s immune system to fight cancer.

Checkpoint Inhibitors: These drugs help the immune system recognise and attack cancer cells by blocking immune checkpoints that prevent this recognition. Checkpoint inhibitors have shown success in treating various types of cancer, including prostate cancer.

Other Emerging Approaches

Several other innovative approaches are under investigation for prostate cancer treatment, including:

Prostate Cancer Vaccines : Experimental vaccines are being developed to stimulate the immune system to recognize and attack prostate cancer cells. While still in early development, these vaccines hold potential to induce long-lasting immune responses against the disease.

: Experimental vaccines are being developed to stimulate the immune system to recognize and attack prostate cancer cells. While still in early development, these vaccines hold potential to induce long-lasting immune responses against the disease. Radioligand Therapy (PSMA Targeting) : This cutting-edge approach involves using radiolabeled molecules to specifically target prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) on prostate cancer cells, delivering radiation directly to the tumor.

: This cutting-edge approach involves using radiolabeled molecules to specifically target prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) on prostate cancer cells, delivering radiation directly to the tumor. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) : A non-invasive procedure that uses focused sound waves to destroy prostate cancer tissue without damaging surrounding healthy tissue.

: A non-invasive procedure that uses focused sound waves to destroy prostate cancer tissue without damaging surrounding healthy tissue. Focal Laser Ablation : A minimally invasive technique using lasers to target and destroy small areas of prostate cancer.

: A minimally invasive technique using lasers to target and destroy small areas of prostate cancer. Nanotechnology: Researchers are exploring the use of nanoparticles to deliver drugs directly to cancer cells, potentially improving efficacy and reducing side effects.

Asserting that this early detection approach could potentially catch cancer before it spreads, improving treatment outcomes, Dr Ankit Goel, Head of Department - Urology, Andrology and Uro-Oncology at MASSH Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi shared, “With the rapid advancements in imaging and treatment options for prostate cancer, we are moving closer to a future where early detection and personalised treatment plans significantly improve patient outcomes. Staying informed and proactive in managing one's health is more crucial than ever.” He elaborated -

Advancements in prostate cancer diagnosis

Traditionally, prostate cancer diagnosis has relied on systematic biopsies guided by transrectal ultrasound (TRUS). However, this method can sometimes miss high-grade cancers, particularly in Black men, or may lead to overtreatment of low-risk cases. To address this, researchers have developed an advanced biopsy technique that combines MRI with TRUS, offering a more precise method of identifying suspicious areas within the prostate. This approach increases the chances of detecting aggressive cancers while reducing unnecessary treatments.

Late detection and unawareness of the disease is the sole reason that prostrate cancer has affected a total of 1.7 million people around the globe, with 2,88,000 cases in India alone, say doctors.(Shutterstock)

Innovative imaging techniques

For men with recurrent prostate cancer, new imaging techniques like PSMA-PET scans are proving invaluable. These scans utilise a protein, PSMA, which is abundant in prostate cells, to identify even the smallest cancerous deposits. The FDA has approved two compounds for use in PSMA-PET imaging, helping doctors detect and treat cancer more effectively at earlier stages.

Emerging treatments for prostate cancer

Treatment options for prostate cancer continue to evolve. Hormone therapy has seen significant advancements, with new drugs like enzalutamide (Xtandi) and abiraterone (Zytiga) improving outcomes for men with advanced or metastatic prostate cancer. Additionally, PARP inhibitors and immunotherapy are showing promise, particularly for cancers with specific genetic characteristics.

With ongoing research and innovation, the future of prostate cancer treatment is promising. Targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and emerging techniques like radioligand therapy offer new hope for patients enabling better quality of life and improved survival rates. Discussing these options with a healthcare provider can help patients make informed decisions about their treatment plans.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.