PV Sindhu reveals diet secrets; shares how she adds protein in her every meal: But does she use protein powder? Find out

PV Sindhu is particular about spreading her protein intake across meals. In a new interview with The Indian Express, the badminton player said that when she can’t get enough of it, she goes for whey protein, which contains essential amino acids and can be absorbed by the body readily. PV Sindhu also revealed her daily diet, which includes eggs for breakfast, a convenient and versatile source of protein. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique: ‘I do intermittent fasting every day’ PV Sindhu has emphasised the importance of spreading protein intake across meals. (Instagram/ PV Sindhu)

PV Sindhu shares her exact meal plan

She said, “I train in the morning, so have two to three eggs for breakfast. Anybody else can have at least one. Lunch comprises a salad, a good amount of dal, paneer or vegetable curry, primarily green leafy vegetables, a very small portion of rice and curd. My dinner looks almost the same as lunch except I substitute the protein component with chicken... sometimes, I cannot get enough protein from food as I might be travelling or be at my workout session. These are times when I rely on my protein powder or my protein drink. Sometimes I sprinkle protein powder on my yogurt as an in-between snack.”

PV Sindhu said she has two to three eggs for breakfast. (Representative picture)

On why protein and plant protein

PV Sindhu suggested prioritising protein-rich foods like dal, paneer, and leafy greens over carbohydrates as well as incorporating protein-rich foods like millets, idlis, and dosas into your diet.

She said, “I eat animal protein but those who don’t can simply add more varieties of plant protein while keeping carbs to no more than a quarter of the plate. If still their protein quota is unmet, then they can take whey powder. My mother mixes different types of dals with a lot of vegetables. And you can pretty much mix proteins in idli and dosa batters. Any millet batter, like ragi batter, has a good source of plant protein.”

She added that protein promotes lean muscle growth, which can help with weight loss. By following her tips and incorporating protein-rich foods into your diet, you can support your overall health and fitness goals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.