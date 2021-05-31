Shilpa Shetty aces Yoga’s Mandukasana to focus on ‘second brain’, positive vibe

Fitness enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for early morning Yoga sessions with Shilpa Shetty Kundra every Monday and after her family recovered from Covid-19, the diva is back with rejuvenated zeal to boost workout motivation in fans. Starting the new work week by dispelling negativity, Shilpa was seen performing Yoga exercise Mandukasana to focus on “second brain” and bring in positive energy.

Ever wondered why they say ‘Go with your gut feeling’? Shilpa explains it in her new fitness video as she shared the steps and benefits of Mandukasana or Yoga’s Frog Pose. Giving us the much-required Monday motivation, the actor was seen in her signature pink spaghetti top, teamed with a pair of grey tights and hair pulled back into a high ponytail to ace the athleisure look as she gave fans a sneak-peek of her rigorous exercise session this morning.

Taking netizens through the steps of the asana in the video, Shilpa shared its benefits in the caption. She revealed, “To support all kinds of healing processes, the main source of energy comes from the core of our being. So, the Mandukasana is a very important asana as it focuses on your navel centre, which also happens to be your life-force centre called the second brain (sic).”

Explaining the need to depend on one’s gut feeling, Shilpa elaborated, “ It has the ability to give you the energy to combat all weaknesses. That’s why they say, “Go with your gut feeling” (sic).” She added, “In difficult times like these, we need to focus on ourself; so we can dispel all negativity and bring in positive energy to the center of our core chakra called the ‘Manipura chakra’ (sic).”

The simple exercise carries immense health benefits and Shilpa penned her advice writing, “Take in a deep breath and exhale while going down, stretching the spine and pressing on the navel.

You will feel the energy flow to your solar plexus. Focusing on your navel will help you open your mind and reduce blood sugar levels as it works on the pancreas. It also helps improve the flexibility and mobility of the knee & ankle joints. Moreover, the frog pose helps reduce fat from thighs, belly, and hips (sic).”

Collecting close to 4 lakh views within an hour of sharing the fitness video while still going strong, Shilpa wrapped up with a note of precaution that read, “Please remember: people with knee, ankle, and back pain issues should avoid this asana (sic).”

The target points of Mandukasana are one’s thighs, abdomen, thorax, ankle, inguinal region, psoas major muscle and throat and we are inspired to give this seated asana a try today. What about you?

