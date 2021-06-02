Shilpa Shetty encourages mental positivity, releases stress with Virabhadrasana

The added baggage of fear, worry and anxiety has become synonyms with Covid-19 since the past year of varied lockdowns and prioritizing one’s mental health can no longer be avoided amid the ongoing health crisis. While boosting the immunity is essential, having mental ‘nutrition’ is of utmost importance as well and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen rooting for the same this week.

In this week’s ‘Shilpa Ka Mantra’, the actor encouraged mental positivity as she released stress with Virabhadrasana I. Motivating fans to keep a check on their mental health amid the many “unsettling things happening all around us”, Shilpa showed fitness enthusiasts how to release stress with Yoga’s Warrior Pose I or Virabhadrasana I.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a picture featuring her in a full sleeves black crop top, teamed with a pair of pink and purple camouflaged tights and hair pulled back into a high ponytail to ace the sporty look. Hands clapsed and raised above her head, with one leg bent and the other stretched behind her, Shilpa nailed the Yoga asana.

The picture carried a quote by Buddha that read, “What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create.” She shared in the caption of her throwback picture, “We have a lot of unsettling things happening all around us. All of these can have a very adverse effect on our thought process. That’s when it’s most important to keep a check on your thoughts and emotions (sic).”

Shilpa added, “You can manifest a world of change and positivity simply through your thoughts. So, no matter how testing the situation may be, always remember... this too shall pass. Keep your spirits high, chin up, breathe deeply, and stay mentally & emotionally positive! (sic).”

Method to nail Virabhadrasana I:

Stand erect with legs 4 to 5 feet apart. Place your right foot at 90 degrees angle with the toes pointing out while keeping your left foot at 45 degrees angle. Bring your hands at shoulder level and keep them parallel to ground with palms facing upwards.

Exhale, bend your right knee and look towards your right hand. Keep your hip-square and right thigh parallel to the ground with your knee and ankle forming a straight line but make sure that your knee does not go ahead of your ankle.

As you move into the pose, stretch your arms to join your palms above your head and look in their direction while gently pushing your pelvis down. Breathe normally, hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds, then exhale and gently bring your hands down from the sides. Repeat this pose on the left side, with your left leg in the front and the right one at the back.

Benefits:

Virabhadrasana I or the Warrior Pose I energises tired limbs and opens up your chest and lungs apart from stretching your hips, groins and shoulders and improving stability and balance. It also stimulates your abdominal organs.

It is great for the people who do desk jobs because it stimulates the metabolism and restores the spine. It helps in releasing the stress out of frozen shoulders almost immediately, strengthens and tones the lower back muscles, along with the muscles in arms and legs and also improves body balance.

Precautions:

Consult a doctor or your trainer before beginning this exercise regime as this asana should be avoided by those who have a weak heart or injury on the knees or the hips. It is best to avoid this exercise in case of a knee or hip injury as the practice of this pose may make the tissues around the hips and the knees tear if one is injured.

