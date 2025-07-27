Surgeon shares 'number 1 bloating hack' everyone should try before turning to pills or teas: ‘Your gut needs break…’

Bloating isn't just uncomfortable; it can mess with your mood, energy levels, and even your self-esteem. From food triggers to stress, there are dozens of potential causes, which often lead to even more confusion. In his July 26 Instagram post, Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon and health content creator, shares the one hack that actually works to beat bloating fast. (Also read: Surgeon explains how eating too fast can lead to bloating, poor digestion and overeating: ‘The speed at which you eat…’ ) Dr. Rajan reveals simple meal timing hack to combat bloating and improve digestion. (Shutterstock)

What is your gut's self-cleaning cycle, and how does it work

"Your gut actually has its own self-cleaning cycle, but only if you give it the chance to kick in," explains Dr Rajan. “Between meals, your digestive system activates something called the Migrating Motor Complex (MMC), which is essentially a wave-like motion that helps sweep out leftover food particles and bacteria through the small intestine. Think of it like your gut's built-in housekeeping crew, clearing the path and keeping things moving smoothly.”

He goes on to explain, "The catch is, every time you reach for a snack between meals, you essentially hit the pause button on this cleaning process. No MMC activity means more stagnation in the gut, which can lead to increased bloating, gas, and general discomfort."

Why spacing out meals might help

He adds, "By simply spacing your meals about 3 to 4 hours apart, you give your gut enough time to complete this natural process. Over time, this small shift can support better digestion, help maintain a balanced gut microbiome, and contribute to a healthier gut environment overall."

Dr Rajan also adds an important caveat: "Bloating can happen for a variety of reasons; it could be related to IBS, food intolerances, SIBO, hormonal fluctuations, or something else entirely. So, this isn't a one-size-fits-all fix or a magic bullet. But if you often feel like a walking balloon and want to try something simple and low-effort, meal spacing could be a helpful habit to start with."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.