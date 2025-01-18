Tackling holiday weight gain: Bariatric surgery could be the best gift for stress-free festive eating. Here's how

For patients with obesity, the holiday season often becomes a source of significant stress and anxiety. Festivals and celebrations are intrinsically linked to indulgent foods, especially sweets and bakery products, which are hard to resist amid the festive fervour. Bariatric surgery eases holiday stress and supports weight loss for over 50% of patients.(File Photo)

Breaking the cycle of holiday guilt

The pressure to join in festive meals, along with the focus on food in celebrations, creates a stressful situation. For individuals dealing with obesity, even a small increase in food quantity or a deviation from their usual diet can result in weight gain, undoing months of hard work and dedication to weight loss.

This leads to feelings of guilt and frustration once the festivities are over, often impacting mental health and they may often feel demotivated, as though their efforts were futile, leaving them unable to fully enjoy the season. Over time, this cycle can foster a sense of helplessness, making them question the value of trying at all, which only deepens the emotional toll. The sense of guilt and frustration after the holidays often spirals into deeper emotional distress for them.

Many feel as though their hard-earned progress has been undone in just a few days, leading to a crushing sense of failure. This emotional burden is compounded by the realisation that they were unable to fully enjoy the festive season, constantly battling internal conflicts between social expectations and personal health goals.

Over time, this cycle of stress, indulgence and regret can erode motivation, leaving them questioning whether their efforts are even worth it if every holiday sets them back. A survey by Renew Bariatrics, a leading bariatric weight loss clinic in Mexico, reveals how bariatric surgery empowers patients with severe obesity to navigate holiday challenges, particularly those related to food and weight management.

The Secret to enjoying holiday indulgences without undoing weight loss progress

According to the survey, 50% of post-bariatric surgery patients reported significantly less or less stress during the holidays compared to their pre-surgery experiences, largely due to the profound changes that bariatric surgery brings to appetite/hunger control and eating habits. Bariatric surgery involves surgical procedures that help with weight loss by altering the digestive system.

It works by reducing the size of the stomach or changing how the body absorbs nutrients, leading to smaller portion sizes, decreased hunger and fewer food cravings. The most common types of bariatric surgery include gastric sleeve surgery (sleeve gastrectomy), which reduces the stomach to about 15-20% of its original size, and gastric bypass surgery (Roux-en-Y and One Anastomosis), which reroutes a portion of the digestive tract.

These procedures also trigger hormonal changes that suppress appetite and improve metabolic health. These hormonal changes significantly decrease appetite and reduce food cravings, enabling patients to eat less without feeling deprived.

Many patients no longer feel compelled to overindulge or drawn to unhealthy foods, which can make the holidays especially challenging for those struggling with obesity. Instead of feeling like they’re missing out, patients often report feeling more in control and empowered in their choices.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon at MetaHeal - Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Center in Mumbai, shared, “Bariatric surgery not only helps with weight loss but also transforms how patients interact with food. It empowers them to eat mindfully, enjoy celebrations without guilt, and maintain their health goals with confidence.”

The survey found that eating smaller portions was the most popular strategy among patients for preventing holiday weight gain, followed by focusing on protein-based foods, avoiding trigger foods, and bringing their own meals to gatherings. Additionally, nearly half (49.1%) of the respondents allowed themselves a small treat in moderation, reflecting the confidence gained in managing their eating habits.

This sense of empowerment extends beyond the dinner table as among the respondents, 63.6% experienced “extremely significant” weight loss after surgery, while 72.7% reported significant improvements in mood and mental well-being. Patients also noted increased confidence, better eating and exercise habits and a decreased risk of serious health issues, demonstrating the transformative impact of bariatric surgery on both physical and mental health.

By reducing hunger and fostering healthier relationships with food, bariatric surgery allows patients to enjoy the holiday season with less stress and more confidence. Instead of being overwhelmed by the abundance of festive treats, patients can focus on the joy of celebrations, knowing they are in control of their health and well-being.

This empowerment makes the holidays not only manageable but also genuinely enjoyable, free from the guilt and anxiety that once overshadowed the season. In conclusion, bariatric surgery helps patients develop a healthier relationship with food, allowing them to enjoy it without the constant pressure of overeating.

With a more balanced approach, many find that they can truly appreciate their meals, leading to a more fulfilling and satisfying experience.

