Thinking of investing in an LED face mask or skincare gadget? Here's what dermatologist wants you to know

“The honest answer is yes, but with some important caveats in mind,” said Dr Gupta. These gadgets offer gentle, gradual maintenance rather than the dramatic, instant results of professional in-office procedures.

The derma industry has gone through tremendous changes over the past decade. We have seen countless skincare trends come and go, but at-home LED face masks have stayed longer and will be here for many years to come. Not only do these gadgets sound interesting, but they also show promising clinical skin benefits. Still, there are a lot of things that confuse people about whether to choose these. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, founder and medical director of ISAAC Luxe, decoded the safety and benefits of using LED face masks.

However, before you make it part of your routine, let’s learn more about your new gadget and what it can do. Starting with what it is, an LED face mask is a non-invasive, UV-free skincare device. They use specific light wavelengths to stimulate cellular changes in the skin, and that too without causing skin damage.

According to Dr Gupta, these devices were originally designed for clinical settings, but now they are widely available for at-home use. These devices come in different light wavelengths. Each has its own advantages, and not every light wavelength is suitable for everyone. “Individuals taking photosensitivity medications like tetracycline antibiotics or topical retinoids, or pregnant women, should consult their doctor first before using these devices,” highlighted Dr Gupta. Also, do a 60-second patch test first.

What does each light represent? ● Red light (630-660 nanometers) acts in the upper layers of skin and stimulates fibroblasts and boosts collagen. As a result, you will see smoothing lines over time. People with pigment-prone skin should avoid red and near-infrared light.

● Near-infrared light (830-850 nanometers) penetrates deeper and smoothes fine lines over time. It reaches cell mitochondria and generates adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is a cellular energy source that drives tissue repair and skin firmness.

● Blue light (around 415 nanometers) is considered good for surface-level concerns like acne, the bacteria responsible for inflammatory breakouts. People with melasma or deeper skin tones should avoid this light wavelength, as it can trigger melanocytes and worsen hyperpigmentation.