Tired despite eating three meals a day? Doctor lists 4 reasons for low energy, from poor dietary balance to sedentary lifestyle

Young adults are often thought to be brimming with energy: hitting the gym, running marathons, and engaging in rigorous physical activity. But the reality can be less upbeat, with many feeling drained, despite eating well regularly. It may be high time to examine why you are still feeling tired after three full meals a day and take a closer look at your everyday habits.

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Dr Sowmya Muralikumaran, an internal medicine specialist at Apollo Spectra Hospital, MRC Nagar, Chennai, weighed in on this in an interview with HT Lifestyle, noting that energy levels do not depend solely on adequate eating; several other factors also play a role.

“Feeling tired despite having had three full meals per day has been increasingly frequent among young adults. Although having meals regularly provides one with calories, it doesn’t necessarily mean that one gets everything they require for maintaining consistent energy levels," she said. “Many other factors can have an impact on a person’s energy levels, such as food intake, sleeping habits, stress, technology usage, and lack of physical activity.”