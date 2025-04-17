Too much sex may be killing your sperm count, hurting chances of getting pregnant? 4 fertility facts for millennials

Fertility, the ability to conceive, is a topic of deep concern for many, especially women because traditionally, women are seen as primarily responsible for reproduction. However, it is important to recognise that men play an equal role. Fertility myths vs facts that every couple should know.(Image by Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there are many myths about fertility that promote misunderstandings, leaving couples unsure of what to believe. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mulakala Geeta Bhabani, Dietician at Healthians, debunked some common fertility myths with insights backed by science to help you separate fact from fiction.

Myth 1: Only older women face fertility issues

Fact: While ageing does impact fertility due to a decline in the quality and quantity of eggs, younger women are not immune to fertility challenges. Modern lifestyles, characterised by stress, hormonal imbalances, nutrient deficiencies and irregular routines, have led to issues such as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) and Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) in younger women. Fertility concerns are not restricted to age alone but are also influenced by overall health and lifestyle choices.

Infertility is neither an urban phenomenon nor is it confined only to women.(Shutterstock)

Myth 2: Emotional health has nothing to do with fertility

Fact: Although studies show no direct correlation between stress and conception, emotional well-being is crucial for health fertility. High stress levels can disrupt hormonal balance in women and affect men’s semen quality, including parameters like volume, sperm count and motility. Stress management activities, such as mindfulness and counselling, can support emotional health and improve fertility outcomes.

Myth 3: Heavy workouts are not meant for women as they decrease fertility

Fact: Moderate exercise is beneficial for overall health and fertility. However, excessive physical activity, such as training for more than four hours a day or maintaining extremely low body fat (common among athletes, ballerinas, and jockeys), can lead to irregular or delayed periods. Finding a balanced fitness routine is key to maintaining reproductive health.

30% of all marriages in India end as a result of sexual dissatisfaction, impotency and infertility.(Shutterstock)

Myth 4: Having frequent sex increases fertility

Fact: While regular intercourse during a woman’s fertile window boosts the chances of conception, excessive or overly frequent sex can lower sperm count in men. The timing of intercourse is more critical than its frequency. A woman is most likely to conceive during the three to four days surrounding ovulation when the egg is released. Beyond this window, sexual activity is more about intimacy and connection than conception.

Understanding the science behind fertility is important to make informed decisions and encourage a healthier and more balanced approach to conception and overall reproductive health. According to Pankaj Nawani, CEO at CarePal Secure, “A lot of people think infertility is rare, but the truth is, it affects 1 in 6 people worldwide, according to WHO. Another common myth is that only women’s fertility declines with age. In reality, both men and women experience a drop in fertility over time, making it harder to conceive.”

He revealed, “When it comes to insurance, many assume fertility treatments aren’t covered at all. While not every plan includes them, some do—either as part of the policy or through add-ons. Treatments like IVF and IUI can be expensive, so having the right coverage can make a big difference. If you’re planning for parenthood, it’s worth checking your insurance options early. Better awareness and access to financial support can help couples navigate this journey with less stress and fewer surprises.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.