UK surgeon shares simple hack to make chia seeds healthier and more palatable: 'Same fibre but better outcome'

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, has shared a simple yet effective hack to upgrade your chia seeds - enhancing their nutritional benefits while also improving their texture and overall mouthfeel, making them far more enjoyable and easier to eat. In an Instagram video shared on February 18, the surgeon recommends grinding chia seeds into a fine powder, explaining that this not only eliminates their characteristic slimy texture but may also enhance how their fibre interacts with the gut, supporting better digestion in the colon.

Chia seeds have become a staple in the world of health and weight loss, frequently recommended for their impressive fibre content, healthy fats and gut-friendly benefits. Packed with both soluble and insoluble fibre, they support digestion, promote satiety and nourish the microbiome . Yet despite their nutritional appeal, many people struggle to eat them consistently, put off by their signature slimy texture. If you have ever abandoned your chia routine because of the mouthfeel, there may be a simple fix.

Why are ground chia seeds healthier? According to Dr Rajan, grinding chia seeds does not alter their fibre structure or diminish their prebiotic benefits, but it can influence the way they ferment in the gut. He explains that in powdered form, chia seeds are able to absorb water more efficiently, helping to hydrate the colon more evenly and making it easier for beneficial gut bacteria to access and break down the fibre.

He elaborates, “When you grind chia seeds, the fibre structure remains intact. You don't lose any of the prebiotic benefit, but the particle size changes everything for fermentation and mouth feel. Ground chia seeds have higher water carrying capacity per unit volume, meaning they hydrate more evenly. This means when they reach your colon, gut bacteria can access the fibre with more even distribution. So there's more steady fermentation and more efficient short- chain fatty acid production. Basically, your microbiome gets fed properly. Same fibre, but better outcome.”

They taste better In addition to promoting more even fermentation, Dr Rajan notes that ground chia seeds may be far more palatable for those who get the ick from their gel-like, slimy texture. In powdered form, they blend seamlessly into smoothies, oatmeal and yoghurt, and can even be used in baking as an egg replacement. He adds that grinding also breaks down the seed coat, which may help make their omega-3 fatty acids more bioavailable and easier for the body to absorb.

The surgeon explains, “The best part is with ground chia seeds, you get less gelatinous frogs spawn texture, which is one of the main reasons people quit. Ground chia seeds are easier to sprinkle directly onto yoghurt, oatmeal, smoothies, as well as adding to baked goods as an egg replacement with better texture. Additionally, grinding chia seeds breaks the seed coat. Now, your digestive enzymes can access the omega-3 fatty acids inside, thus increasing omega-3 bioavailability. Studies show up to two to three times better absorption with ground chia seeds versus whole.”

Safety instructions Chia seeds are simple to grind at home, and the surgeon recommends using a coffee or spice grinder to achieve a fine powder. However, he cautions that once ground, chia seeds oxidise more quickly than whole seeds. To preserve their freshness and nutritional value, he advises storing the powder in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Dr Rajan suggests, “You can just grind whole chia seeds in a coffee grinder or spice grinder for 30 seconds. Just make sure you store in the fridge in an airtight container. The ground seeds can oxidise faster than the whole one, so keep them cool.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.